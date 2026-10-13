Netflix Announces Limited Series About Young Lady Violet Bridgerton

Netflix and Shondaland announced a limited series on chronicling the early life of Lady Violet Bridgerton, joining a production slate that includes the London filming of the main series’ fifth season.

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini Write the Young Violet Prequel

The untitled limited series will mirror the structural approach of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. It will focus on the early years of the family’s matriarch and trace the romance between a younger Lady Violet and Viscount Edmund Bridgerton, portrayed in flashbacks and memory across the main franchise by actors including Connie Jenkins-Greig and Rupert Evans.

TEASER- Netflix' "Bridgerton" – Diverse Cast Period Drama by Shonda Rhimes

Shonda Rhimes and Nicholas Nardini serve as co-showrunners, executive producers, and writers on the project. Tom Verica is attached to direct and executive produce.

In the main television continuity, Lady Violet is defined by her enduring grief and devotion following Edmund’s sudden death from anaphylaxis after a bee sting. Left pregnant with their eighth child, Hyacinth, in his late thirties, Violet later reflected in season two that she would choose the same life and endure the identical pain again because true love remains worth the cost. Her ideals of chosen, resilient partnership informed the romances of her children, even as her own later courtship with Lord Marcus Anderson—brother to Lady Agatha Danbury—ultimately stalled in season four after she declined his marriage proposal.

Photo: abcnews.com

Season 5 Production and the Francesca Bridgerton Lead Arc

The announcement of the Violet spin-off coincides with active production in London for Bridgerton season 5, which will consist of eight episodes and debut in 2027, according to. Jess Brownell serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside executive producers Shonda Rhimes, Tom Verica, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen.

Netflix descriptions note that Michaela must confront her vulnerabilities regarding her late cousin’s legacy and her relationship with Francesca. Meanwhile, Francesca faces internal discoveries that alter her trajectory across the eight-episode run scheduled for release in 2027.