OnePlus 16 challenges Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra with new hardware

The OnePlus 16 has arrived in China on October 12, challenging Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra with a hardware sheet featuring a 9,000mAh battery, a 200-megapixel primary camera, and a display capable of reaching 185Hz in supported games.

OnePlus 16 Packs Advanced Processor and Display

Under the hood, the OnePlus 16 packs Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chipset, built on a 2nm process with a peak clock speed hitting 5.01GHz. GSMArena noted that the device relies on a 6.78-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 1,272 by 2,772 pixels, using BOE’s X4 luminescent material. The screen runs at a standard 165Hz for everyday tasks, unlocking an extra 20Hz for a total of 185Hz in compatible gaming titles.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 Ultra takes a different path, utilizing the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy across a slightly larger 6.9-inch OLED display capped at a 120Hz refresh rate. While the OnePlus device pushes raw numbers with its higher refresh rate and unprecedented battery capacity, Samsung counters with proven endurance. GSMArena previously measured the Galaxy S26 Ultra with a 16-hour, 23-minute Active Use Score and a 43-minute full charge time. Comparable endurance benchmarks for the OnePlus 16 remain unverified by independent testing.

Photo: GSMArena.com

Both Flagships Feature High-Resolution Main Sensors

Both flagship devices feature 200-megapixel main sensors, but their supporting optic arrays diverge sharply. A 50-megapixel front camera handles selfies.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra equips a 200-megapixel main sensor accompanied by a 10-megapixel 3x optical telephoto lens and a separate 50-megapixel 5x optical telephoto lens. Beyond cameras, Samsung includes its signature built-in S Pen, a Privacy Display mode to restrict side viewing angles, and Knox Mobile Enrollment for enterprise fleet management. Samsung also backs its hardware with a commitment of seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. The OnePlus 16 runs Oppo’s ColorOS 17 based on Android 17, but its long-term update policy outside of China remains unverified.

OnePlus 16 is official in China, starting at ¥5,999 👀📱 6.78" 2772×1272 BOE X4 OLED, LTPO, 165Hz system-wide, 185Hz in games, 2000 nits peak, 1-nit min, 3840Hz PWM dimming, Crystal Shield glass🔳 Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 (2nm), 8 cores up to 5.01GHz🎮 Adreno 850 GPU… pic.twitter.com/JuEEBF6xRI — https://x.com/yabhishekhd/status/2109620128682025100

Battery architecture represents the starkest hardware divide. The OnePlus 16 integrates a 9,000mAh battery—roughly 80 percent larger than the 5,000mAh cell found inside the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Power delivery also favors the Chinese release on paper, boasting 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, compared to Samsung’s 60W wired and 25W wireless limits.

Pricing Highlights Disparity Between Domestic and International Acquisition

Pricing structures highlight a steep disparity between domestic availability and international acquisition. Meanwhile, Samsung prices its base 256GB Galaxy S26 Ultra at $1,399.99 in the United States.

Photo: The Sunday Guardian

OnePlus has not announced an official US release date for the OnePlus 16. Buyers attempting to import the device from China must factor in additional shipping fees, import taxes, regional 5G carrier compatibility, the functionality of Google services, and the total lack of domestic warranty coverage or local repair options. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is the more practical option for enterprise deployments and everyday consumers who need guaranteed network bands and long-term software support, making it a better choice than the OnePlus 16 for those who don't mind importing its operating system.