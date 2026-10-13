Lille Consider Legal Action After Tiago Santos Suffers Ruptured ACL

Lille are considering legal action against the French football authorities after defender Tiago Santos suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament and a meniscal tear in his right knee during a 1-0 win against Le Havre, according to reports.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Depth Chart Reshuffle: With Santos ruled out for the remainder of the season, Lille must rely on alternative full-back options to maintain their defensive stability in Ligue 1 and European fixtures.

Legal Scrutiny Follows Uncontrolled Tackle

The 24-year-old defender was carried off on a stretcher during the first half of Saturday’s fixture following a challenge from Le Havre midfielder Amir Richardson. While the referee penalized the sequence with a foul, Richardson escaped without receiving a yellow or red card. According to Reuters, LOSC stated that the tackle merited a direct red card because it was executed from behind in an uncontrolled and dangerous manner. The club has officially asked the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) and the French Football Federation (FFF) to refer the incident to its disciplinary committee while demanding an explanation of the video review process utilized by match officials.

Le Havre responded by wishing Santos a quick recovery while defending the officials’ on-field judgment. HAC noted that neither the referee nor the Video Assistant Referee deemed the challenge punishable by a card, questioning LOSC’s attempts to pursue retroactive punishment outside existing regulations.

Lille consider legal action after Tiago Santos suffers season-ending ACL injury.Lille are considering legal action after defender Tiago Santos suffered a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during Saturday’s Ligue 1 victory over Le Havre. According to ESPN,… pic.twitter.com/y0fcXSo2t7 — https://x.com/viarifnote/status/2109761554350817435

Santos's Latest Injury Setback

This development marks a devastating setback for the Portuguese full-back, who previously suffered a ruptured ACL in his left knee in October 2024, ESPN reported. The latest trauma to his right knee sidelines him for the rest of the campaign, robbing manager Paulo Fonseca’s squad of a dynamic tactical outlet on the flank.

Metric / Detail Tiago Santos Match Context Player Age 24 Ligue 1 Fixture Match Result N/A Lille 1 – 0 Le Havre Injuries Sustained ACL Rupture, Meniscal Tear Right Knee Prior Injury History Left Knee ACL Rupture October 2024

As LOSC explores all possible legal avenues to obtain compensation for its losses, the club sits second in the Ligue 1 table. Attention now pivots away from domestic friction and toward London, where the side faces Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League.