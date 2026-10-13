McDonald’s Switzerland Returns The Prime Burger

McDonald’s Schweiz is celebrating its 50-jähriges Jubiläum by bringing back The Prime, a premium burger created by TV chef René Schudel that won a public fan vote against nine competing items. Customers were able to choose from ten past burgers for a comeback, and the winning item clearly took first place over options such as the McZüriGeschnetzeltes, the McGrillschnägg, the McRösti, or the McSpeck.

Available for a limited time, the burger is offered in more than 190 restaurants across Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The single version contains 787 kilocalories, while the double-meat version has 917 kilocalories—representing nearly half of the daily energy requirement for an average adult, compared with 498 kilocalories for a Big Mac. Priced at 10.90 francs for the single version and about 13 francs for the double version in locations such as Crissier VD, the item costs the exact same amount as it did in 2014, when it served as the flagship product for the newly launched Signature Line.

Preservation of Fan Base

The winning recipe features one or two beef patties sourced from Bell in Oensingen alongside grated Gruyère, bacon, coleslaw, arugula, tomatoes, onions, relish, and a Farmer’s sauce. Marketing manager Severine Caspard noted that the item maintains a large fan base following its initial creation twelve years ago, stating: The Prime hat eine riesengrosse Fangemeinde – und nun ist er zurück. Wir hören jeden Tag auf unsere Gäste und richten unser Angebot nach den Wünschen der Mehrheit aus. Chef René Schudel expressed enthusiasm over the return of his creation, noting that the collaboration remains a highlight in his memory and adding: Ich freue mich riesig, dass The Prime zurückgewählt wurde. Ich verstehe auch, wieso: Der Burger ist einfach der Hammer.

Supply Chain and Menu Changes

The fast-food chain currently sources roughly 85 percent of its ingredients from Swiss suppliers, including beef from Bell, potatoes for French fries from Frigemo in Cressier, buns from Fortisa in Zuchwil, lettuce from Eisberg in Dänikon, chicken products from Ospelt in Sargans, and Malbuner bacon. Alongside the reintroduction of the anniversary winner, the company confirmed that The M—which was introduced just a year ago—has been removed from the assortment in the app and across many branches.