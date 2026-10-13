Bruins Aim for Third Straight Win Against Sharks

The Boston Bruins travel to face the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday, aiming to extend a winning streak. This interconference matchup opens a four-legged road trip for Boston, while San Jose attempts to secure its first regulation victory of the young 2026-27 NHL campaign.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Boston Goaltending Stability: Jeremy Swayman remains a locked-in elite starter for fantasy rosters, sporting a stellar 1.79 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

Jeremy Swayman remains a locked-in elite starter for fantasy rosters, sporting a stellar 1.79 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage. San Jose Crease Volatility: Yaroslav Askarov has shouldered heavy early-season work with four starts in five games, though his 3.71 GAA and .860 save percentage present major risks for fantasy managers relying on ratios.

Can the Sharks Break Their Regulation Win Drought?

The defeat to Edmonton marked a notable reunion for Darnell Nurse, who registered a team-leading five shots on goal against his former club following his July 1 trade to San Jose. Meanwhile, twenty-year-old captain Macklin Celebrini stepped back onto the ice after missing two contests with a lower-body injury. Celebrini immediately made his presence felt by burying the Sharks’ lone goal in the third period, capitalizing after hitting the iron earlier in the match. It’s a tough group to contain with the players they have, Celebrini observed regarding the Oilers’ offensive zone pressure. But that shouldn’t take away from our mentality to get on them and create more offense. Historical matchups between these interconference opponents heavily favor the visitors in recent years, with Boston previously stringing together 14 straight victories before San Jose claimed the last three head-to-head battles.

Goaltender Record (W-L-OT) GAA Save Percentage Jeremy Swayman (BOS) 4-1-0 1.79 .932 Yaroslav Askarov (SJS) 2-2-0 3.71 .860

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Boston Bruins vs. San Jose Sharks | Full Game Highlights | ESPN NHL