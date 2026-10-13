PS5 Digital Edition Midnight Black Japan-only model launches November 19

“PlayStation games newly released from January 2028 onward will be available only as downloads on the PlayStation Store and at various retailers.” Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia announced a regional PlayStation 5 Digital Edition bundle in Midnight Black, launching November 19, 2026, for 55,000 yen, featuring strict regional system locks and arriving alongside a company-wide publishing transition phasing out physical game discs by January 2028.

Pricing, Pre-Orders, and Hardware Specifications for Model CFI-2200B02S

Pre-orders open on October 20 at PlayStation retailers and online stores across the country. Under the hood, it packs an eight-core AMD Zen 2 CPU, an RDNA-based graphics unit delivering 10 TFLOPS of performance, 16 GB of GDDR6 RAM, and an 825 GB solid-state drive.

New Midnight Black Collection – Reveal Trailer | PS5

Because the console drops the built-in optical drive, players who still want to spin physical media can purchase a color-coordinated standalone disc drive. That accessory releases concurrently for 11,980 yen, roughly $76 USD. The complete package weighs about 2.5 kilograms and draws a maximum of 350 watts while relying on Wi-Fi 6 networking, two SuperSpeed USB Type-A ports, two USB Type-C ports, and an HDMI output.

Strict System Language Locks and Regional Account Restrictions

The hardware comes with tight administrative boundaries designed specifically for domestic consumers. The operating system restricts interface language options strictly to Japanese, refusing to let users switch away from it. The machine functions solely when linked to a PlayStation Network account registered inside Japan, an aggressive market strategy aimed directly at preventing export scalping.

Photo: VGChartz

Shoppers outside the region will miss out on a direct factory bundle.

The Definitive Countdown to All-Digital Game Discs in 2028

PlayStation games newly released from January 2028 onward will be available only as downloads on the PlayStation Store and at various retailers. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia, via VGChartz

Disc versions of games released before January 2028 will continue to be playable on consoles equipped with an optical drive, ensuring legacy physical libraries stay functional as the ecosystem transitions.

New Midnight Black Collection – Reveal Trailer | PS5