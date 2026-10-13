Honda Prelude Limited Edition Expands to Europe

Honda has expanded its revived Prelude hybrid coupe line with a new Limited Edition, bringing Premium Crystal Garnet paint, red exterior accents, and a deep red interior following strong initial demand in Japan.

The revived sports coupe is gaining a thorough colour-and-trim package designed to underscore its grand-touring character. Following a strong domestic response that saw Japanese buyers place roughly 2,400 orders against a monthly target of 300, Honda is rolling out the distinctive variant across international regions.

Premium Crystal Garnet Exterior and Red Brembo Brake Calipers

The Limited Edition wears exclusive Premium Crystal Garnet Metallic, a deep red finish paired with red accents on the front and rear bumpers where blue detailing normally sits on standard models. The exterior treatment also features 19-inch black machined alloy wheels backed by red Brembo brake calipers.

While the overall proportions and flowing glider-inspired body surfaces remain unchanged, the color scheme gives the coupe a more cohesive visual identity. Underneath the bodywork, the chassis retains its dual-axis front struts and adaptive dampers borrowed from the Civic Type R.

Bordeaux Cabin Trim and Red Contrast Stitching

Inside the cabin, the Bordeaux colour scheme dominates the front seats, center console, dashboard, and door panels. Red contrast stitching runs across the steering wheel and trim pieces, accompanied by dedicated floor mats featuring red accents and an embroidered Prelude logo on the dashboard.

Instead of altering the core recipe of the fresh Prelude, this Limited Edition focuses strictly on hues, upholstery, and subtle exterior accents. Visual contrast is delivered through dark lower body elements, whereas promotional photography highlights how the special paint accentuates the coupe’s low-slung roofline and wide rear quarters. Honda has not announced altered body dimensions, aero components or suspension settings for the Limited Edition.

Retained 2.0-Liter e:HEV Hybrid Hardware and S+ Shift

Performance hardware remains untouched in the new variant. The coupe relies on a 2.0-liter petrol engine paired with two electric motors to drive the front wheels, delivering a maximum output of 184 hp in European specification. Honda quotes a zero-to-100 km/h acceleration time of 8.2 seconds and a top speed of 188 km/h.

The setup includes Honda’s S+ Shift technology, which uses paddle shifters and changes in engine note and throttle response to simulate eight-speed automatic gear changes complete with rev-matching downshifts.

The garnet-hued Limited Edition arrived in the Japanese market during June 2026 priced at ¥6,306,300, representing a mere ¥126,500—or approximately a 2%—premium over the base model. Honda says most buyers were in their 50s and 60s, and they also played it safe on colour with 63% choosing white and only 10% red.

Regional Rollout and Pricing Across New Zealand and Europe

Honda New Zealand has introduced the Bordeaux Edition to its local lineup, with orders opening through Honda Stores on October 15 at $72,490 plus on-road costs. Honda New Zealand director Carolyn McMahon noted the addition responds to shifting customer preferences.

Photo: Autotrader

Carolyn McMahon, Honda New Zealand director The introduction of the new Bordeaux-Edition Prelude takes the Joy of driving to a new level, pairing its refined styling and design to create an even more distinct presence on New Zealand’s iconic roads

McMahon added: I’m pleased to be able to provide more product offerings for our customers, ensuring there is something to suit a broader range of lifestyles. It’s important that we continue to expand our product lineup to meet changing customer expectations.

While European pricing and exact production volumes remain unannounced, standard European Prelude benchmarks stand at €49,500 in Germany and €49,900 in France.