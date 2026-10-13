New Netflix and Prime Video Shows to Watch This Week

Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are locked in an aggressive streaming competition this week, with the platforms rolling out major content arrivals. While viewership figures alone make it look like Netflix is winning the fight handily, neither platform shows any interest in letting up the pressure.

For subscribers mapping out their mid-week viewing between October 12 and 16, T3 has highlighted three major highlights hitting the competing services.

The Diplomat Returns for Season 4 on Netflix

Keri Russell stars in the title role as an extremely stressed diplomat for whom nothing seems ever to be simple. Kate’s super complicated marriage is even more fraught now that Hal, played by Rufus Sewell, is vice-president and becoming ever more exposed to the sort of influence that she is afraid of. Whether she can keep a grip on the whole situation remains an open question, and doubtlessly at least one major twist awaits to keep her on her toes.

Amazon Counter-Programmes With Romance and Heist Comedy

Prime Video is countering with two distinct releases arriving mid-week. Hitting the platform on 14 October, Love of Your Life offers a more optimistic story about the potential for love to strike when least expected. It stars Margaret Qualley as a young woman mourning the messy end of a relationship she thought would go the distance. She takes a European trip to clear her mind with no intention of falling for anyone, but soon finds herself doing her best to stop catching feelings for Aaron Pierre, who arrives fresh from his profile-raising work in Lanterns.

Rounding out the week on 16 October is the most light-hearted pick of the lot: Masterplan. Stanley Tucci stars as a master thief planning a job just a little bit too big to tackle on his own—stealing literally the Mona Lisa in a Louvre heist that is obviously more topical than it might have been a decade ago. Tucci serves as the only really recognisable face in the movie, which looks like a bit of light fun as he clearly has a ball in the trailer.

Whether Netflix’s dramatic heavyweight status will completely overshadow Amazon’s romantic and comedic counter-programming is not yet known, leaving viewers to decide which platform captures their mid-week attention.