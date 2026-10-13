Simeone Warns Atlético That Manchester United Remain Dangerous

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has warned that Manchester United remain a dangerous opponent ahead of their Champions League fixture at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, despite United sitting mid-table in the Premier League following a run of four games without a win under manager Michael Carrick.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Julián Álvarez: With the forward searching for his first goal of the campaign, managers must weigh his current 1-assist output since returning from an injury-hit start to 2026-27.

With the forward searching for his first goal of the campaign, managers must weigh his current 1-assist output since returning from an injury-hit start to 2026-27. Defensive Vulnerabilities: United’s recent 1-1 draw against a struggling 10-man Tottenham side highlights ongoing structural fragility in transition.

Simeone Highlights United’s High-Press Threat

Atlético Madrid host United at the Metropolitano on Tuesday following an opening round of matches which saw the LaLiga club beaten 2-1 by Liverpool, while United recorded a 4-0 victory over Sabah. Despite United’s domestic struggles—manifested in a 1-1 draw against a 10-man Tottenham side at Old Trafford that left them with just six points from six games and growing pressure on Michael Carrick—Simeone refuses to underestimate the English side.

“We face an opponent that applies intense pressure in your half, closing you down quickly, and has players with speed,” Simeone stated in a news conference on Monday. “Despite their recent results, including a lot of draws, they are still creating the kind of danger that they did last year. They’re a strong team.”

Building on Last Season’s Premier League Foundation

United qualified for the Champions League after a third-placed finish in the Premier League last season, a campaign defined by Michael Carrick making an impact after replacing Ruben Amorim midway through the campaign. Atlético defender Dávid Hancko echoed his manager’s sentiments regarding the Premier League side.

“Last year in the Premier League, which is the best league in the world, they had a great season,” Dávid Hancko noted. “There are plenty of positives, even if they haven’t started well. They have great players and are undoubtedly a giant. We’ll have to play at 100% to win.”

Team Recent European Result Domestic League Standing / Form Key Player Status Atlético Madrid Lost 2-1 vs. Liverpool N/A Julián Álvarez (Searching for first goal) Manchester United Won 4-0 vs. Sabah Mid-table / 4 matches winless Manager Michael Carrick under pressure

Unlocking Julián Álvarez at the Metropolitano

For the hosts, attention remains fixed on Julián Álvarez, who is still waiting to impress this season following a bid to leave the club in the summer and an injury-hit start to the 2026-27 term. The forward has registered just one assist—against Liverpool—and has yet to find the back of the net.

“Forwards with Julián’s characteristics always need goals, not just him,” Simeone explained on Monday. “Beyond his finishing, he’s a team player who links up well with others. He has many more tools in his arsenal than just scoring. He played a great second half the other day against Alavés and hopefully he can keep growing to reach the level where we all want to see him.”

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