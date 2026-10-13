Arturo Arellano protagoniza Estúpida historia de amor de Winnipeg en el Foro Shakespeare

Actor Arturo Arellano stars in the stage production “Estúpida historia de amor de Winnipeg,” written by playwright Carlos Talancón. The comedy explores the boundaries of sacrifice in relationships and runs at the Foro Shakespeare from October 6 through December 15, with performances every Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

The Essentials of the Foro Shakespeare Production

The Schedule: The limited season consists of 11 performances spanning two and a half months, running exclusively on Tuesday nights.

The limited season consists of 11 performances spanning two and a half months, running exclusively on Tuesday nights. The Creative Team: Written by Carlos Talancón and directed by a newcomer to theater direction, the play features Arturo Arellano leading a three-person cast.

Written by Carlos Talancón and directed by a newcomer to theater direction, the play features Arturo Arellano leading a three-person cast. The Venue: Tickets for the LGBTQ+-themed light comedy are currently on sale at the Foro Shakespeare box office and through its official website.

A Journey Toward Winnipeg and Self-Discovery

The play follows Juan and Irving, two individuals who cross paths at a specific juncture in their lives. Following a rapid romance, the pair decides to travel to Winnipeg, Canada, to solidify their relationship and build a shared future. Throughout the journey, unforeseen circumstances force them to make difficult choices to understand themselves and each other.

Classified as a light comedy with an LGBTQ+ theme, the staging prompts audiences to examine the personal limits of endurance and sacrifice in the name of romance. The narrative centers strictly on three characters: Irving, Juan, and Juan’s mother.

Character Dynamics and the Mother’s Perspective

Arturo Arellano stars as Irving, characterized as an exceptionally methodical, orderly, and cautious man who ultimately risks his personal security to follow an all-consuming love. Alongside him, Juan’s mother navigates her own emotional arc as she processes her son’s sexual orientation, confronts difficult conversations, and learns to support him in his new reality.

For Arellano, stepping into the role of Irving provided personal introspection. The actor notes that playing the meticulous partner offered a clear theatrical lesson about listening to one’s inner voice and maintaining personal identity within a partnership.

The Play’s Return After Seven Years

Carlos Talancón originally drafted the text in the early 2000s, completing the script around 2005. The critically recognized work previously earned various nominations and awards during its earlier run at the Centro Cultural Helénico. This current staging marks the play’s return to Mexican stages after a seven-year hiatus, bringing a fresh perspective under the guidance of a first-time stage director.

Arellano joined the project following a collaborative reading alongside the director and actor Mauricio. The group ultimately selected Talancón’s script as the ideal text to mount for the current theatrical season.

Production Detail Information Playwright Carlos Talancón Lead Actor Arturo Arellano Venue Foro Shakespeare Run Dates October 6 – December 15 Performance Schedule Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m.

The 11-performance run concludes its scheduled engagement on December 15 at the venue.