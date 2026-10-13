Indonesian Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto reassigns 70 officers

In a sweeping administrative overhaul, newly sworn-in Indonesian National Police Chief Suyudi Ario Seto reassigned 70 senior and mid-ranking officers on October 3, just days after taking office under President Prabowo Subianto, channelnewsasia.com reported.

The rapid restructuring reaches the highest echelons of the national police hierarchy, touching provincial commands across Java, Sumatra, and Sulawesi. As UA.News noted, the leadership changes were accompanied by the introduction of a new institutional slogan, Polisi Bersama Masyarakat, meaning “Police Together with Society,” as the force attempts to reposition its public image.

High-Level Reassignments Across Key National Units

The overhaul replaces several prominent figures at the national headquarters. Asep Safrudin, formerly the police chief of the Riau Islands province, stepped into the role of head of the national criminal investigation agency, replacing Syahardiantono, who moved to the presidential staff office.

Meanwhile, former Jakarta police chief Asep Edi Suheri assumed command of the National Police’s General Supervision Inspectorate. He succeeds Wahyu Widada, who transitioned to a high-ranking post at the ministry of agrarian affairs and spatial planning.

Additional shifts fortified specialized branches. Tubagus Ami Prindani, previously the deputy chief of the counterterrorism unit Densus 88, was promoted to lead the unit. Suhermanto, a former official at the national narcotics agency, took over as the new cybercrime director.

According to Sugeng Teguh Santoso, head of the non-governmental organisation Indonesia Police Watch (IPW), quoted by channelnewsasia.com, the strategy focuses on consolidating national headquarters first to bring the institution under a single command structure.

Appointee New Role Previous Assignment Asep Safrudin Head of National Criminal Investigation Agency Riau Islands Police Chief Asep Edi Suheri Head of General Supervision Inspectorate Jakarta Police Chief Herry Heryawan Head of Public Security and Order Riau Province Police Chief Tubagus Ami Prindani Head of Densus 88 Counterterrorism Unit Deputy Chief of Densus 88

Contrasting Perspectives on the Speed of Reform

Analysts remain divided on the significance of the swift transition.

Conversely, former national police commission commissioner Poengky Indarti downplayed the exceptional nature of the timeline. Pointing to historical precedent, she noted that former police chief Tito Karnavian moved 110 personnel nine days after taking office in July 2016, while Idham Azis transferred 170 personnel within seven days in November 2019.

“There is nothing strange or problematic with this reshuffle,” Poengky told channelnewsasia.com, describing the rotations as part of “regeneration, renewal and organisational strengthening”.

Culture and Accountability Under Scrutiny

Beyond administrative maneuvering, civil society organizations emphasize that structural modifications must translate into tangible behavioral changes on the ground. Human rights organization KontraS documented 561 incidents of police violence between July 2025 and June 2026, highlighting persistent challenges regarding excessive force and citizen grievances.

As the administration enters its critical initial window, observers watch to see whether rapid personnel rotations can effectively reform institutional culture and improve public trust in law enforcement operations across the archipelago.