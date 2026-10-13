Other Mommy Debuts at No. 1 at UK Box Office

Universal’s horror entry “Other Mommy,” directed by Rob Savage and starring Jessica Chastain and Jay Duplass, narrowly claimed the top spot at the U.K. and Ireland box office, pulling in £1.97 million ($2.66 million) in a dead heat debut.

The Bottom Line

“Other Mommy” secured No. 1 at the U.K. and Ireland box office with £1.97 million ($2.66 million).

Sony’s psychological thriller “Verity” dropped to second place by a razor-thin margin of £33,263, lifting its running cume to £7.3 million ($9.8 million).

Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey” pushed its cumulative gross to $118.3 million in its 13th week on release.

Box Office Battle at the U.K. Summit

The horror debut of “Other Mommy” edged out Sony’s psychological thriller “Verity” by a razor-thin margin of just £33,263 ($43,970). “Verity,” in its sophomore session, collected £1.94 million ($2.62 million), bringing its running cume to £7.3 million ($9.8 million).

Paramount’s action thriller “Heart of the Beast,” starring Brad Pitt and J.K. Simmons, brought in $1.1 million during its third weekend, good for third place and lifting its total earnings to $7.3 million. Meanwhile, Sony’s franchise reboot “Resident Evil” collected $1 million in its fourth session to take fourth position, bringing its overall tally to $17.1 million.

Mid-Table Holding Patterns and New Openings

Sony also claimed fifth position with the debut of Aaron Sorkin’s political drama “The Social Reckoning,” which collected $840,538. During its third weekend in theaters, Universal’s “Sense and Sensibility” captured sixth place by bringing in $797,038, which boosted its overall gross to $6.8 million.

Paul Greengrass directed the historical drama “The Uprising” for Entertainment Film Distributors, with Andrew Garfield starring in a seventh-place debut that pulled in $732,547. StudioCanal’s animated movie “Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom” secured the eighth slot during its fourth frame, adding $665,849 to bring its overall earnings to $5.1 million. Tom Cruise’s “Digger,” distributed by Warner Bros., secured ninth place during its second weekend with a $661,819 haul that pushed its total cume to $3 million. Christopher Nolan’s “The Odyssey,” released by Universal, wrapped up the top 10 in its 13th week by adding $353,321, bringing its grand total to $118.3 million.

Film Studio / Distributor Weekend Gross Running Total / Cume Other Mommy Universal £1.97 million ($2.66M) £1.97 million ($2.66M) Verity Sony £1.94 million ($2.62M) £7.3 million ($9.8M) Heart of the Beast Paramount $1.1 million $7.3 million Resident Evil Sony $1 million $17.1 million The Social Reckoning Sony $840,538 $840,538

Upcoming Theatrical Lineup and Re-releases

As the industry looks ahead to the next box office cycle, Trafalgar Releasing kicked things off on Monday by debuting the music documentary “Always Lalisa,” which will be followed on Tuesday by Cinematik showcasing “ENB: The Sleeping Beauty” across more than 100 venues. Major Friday openings rolling out widely across over 300 theaters feature Disney’s survival thriller “Whalefall,” helmed by filmmaker Brian Duffield and starring Austin Abrams alongside Josh Brolin; Icon Film Distribution’s found-footage horror title “The Influencer Project,” featuring Chiara King; and Trafalgar Releasing’s captured stage production of “Hadestown: The Musical,” fronted by Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada. Paramount is also rolling out “Street Fighter”.

Box office update: 'Other Mommy' scares off 'Verity' for No. 1 spot

Universal’s animated offering “Forgotten Island,” helmed by directors Joel Crawford and Januel P. Mercado, anchors the mid-tier and platform releases hitting over 100 venues alongside Anime Ltd.’s theatrical re-release of “Arrietty,” which includes voice performances by Saoirse Ronan and Tom Holland. Arriving in limited and specialized releases on Friday are Dominik Moll’s drama “Case 137” via Conic across 25+ screens; Neasa Ní Chianáin’s documentary “Forever Is Now” distributed by Soilsiu Films across 25+ sites; Kiwi Chow’s “Deadline” from DOVC U.K. across 25+ screens; Xue Bai’s “It’s My Time,” starring Michelle Yeoh and released by Central City Media across 25+ locations; Amanda Kramer’s “By Design” starring Juliette Lewis via Bulldog Film Distribution; Signature Entertainment’s “Winter of the Crow”; Exposure’s “Mistura”; Dogwoof’s “Naza”; and Bakrania Media’s “Prahaar.”

Classic and repertory offerings slated for the weekend are highlighted by Hammer and Icon Film Distribution bringing Terence Fisher’s horror classic “Dracula” back to more than 100 screens in a 4K restoration, running alongside Park Circus’ 4K re-release of Alejandro Amenábar’s “The Others” for its 25th anniversary, featuring Nicole Kidman across 100+ locations. Wrapping up the frame on Saturday, Trafalgar Releasing will present a live event cinema transmission of the Metropolitan Opera production of “Macbeth”.