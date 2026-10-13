Other Mommy’ Tops Box Office While ‘The Social Reckoning’ Falters

Universal Pictures’ horror release Other Mommy topped the North American box office this weekend with $27.5 million, beating expectations despite dismal reviews and a D+ CinemaScore. Meanwhile, Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning opened to a lackluster $5.5 million.

The Bottom Line

Box Office Milestone: The annual domestic box office crossed the $8 billion mark on Friday, running over 19% ahead of last year but still sitting roughly 8% behind 2019 figures.

The annual domestic box office crossed the $8 billion mark on Friday, running over 19% ahead of last year but still sitting roughly 8% behind 2019 figures. Horror Outperforms Metrics: Despite a D+ CinemaScore, Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s Other Mommy pulled in $45.2 million globally against a $19 million production budget.

Despite a D+ CinemaScore, Blumhouse Atomic Monster’s Other Mommy pulled in $45.2 million globally against a $19 million production budget. Topical Slump: Sony’s The Social Reckoning stalled with $5.5 million domestically, earning a B- CinemaScore from audiences and trailing several holdover titles.

Universal Scores Another Horror Win With Other Mommy

Released by Universal Pictures, Other Mommy outperformed opening projections by earning $27.5 million across 3,365 North American theaters during its first few days in release. The supernatural feature centers on a young girl terrorized by a malevolent entity she mistakes for her mother. Despite dismal reviews from critics and audiences alike, the film earned a D+ CinemaScore—joining the ranks of Megalopolis and Hereditary with that grade.

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Backed by producer Blumhouse Atomic Monster, which was behind Backrooms and Obsession, the project capitalized on a production budget of around $19 million. Jim Orr, Universal’s head of domestic distribution, noted that the international footprint added 50 foreign markets to the rollout, lifting the global debut to $45.2 million. Orr pointed out that audience demographics showed an even gender split, with about two-thirds of ticket buyers falling between the ages of 18 and 34.

The Social Reckoning Struggles at the Box Office

In contrast to the horror genre’s financial resilience, Sony Pictures’ The Social Reckoning faltered during its opening frame. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film focuses on a Facebook whistleblower who leaked incriminating documents to a Wall Street Journal reporter. It pulled in an estimated $5.5 million across 2,606 North American theaters.

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The film’s performance marks a decline from Sorkin’s previous tech-industry drama. Sixteen years prior, The Social Network—which Sorkin wrote and David Fincher directed—opened to over $22 million on its way to $224 million worldwide and eight Oscar nominations. Starring Mikey Madison, Jeremy Allen White, and Jeremy Strong, The Social Reckoning carried a production budget around $30 million, excluding marketing costs, and received mixed-to-negative reviews alongside a B- CinemaScore from audiences.

Film Title Studio Domestic Opening / Weekend Gross Production Budget Other Mommy Universal Pictures $27.5 million ~$19 million The Social Reckoning Sony Pictures $5.5 million ~$30 million Verity Not Specified $11.5 million Not Disclosed Resident Evil Not Specified $8.4 million Not Disclosed

Holdovers and Limited Releases Shape the Weekend Marketplace

Paul Dergarabedian, Rentrak’s head of marketplace trends, observed that October is a time when studios take chances and it doesn’t always work out. Comparing the film’s trajectory to holdovers like Digger, which fell 60% in its second weekend, Dergarabedian noted that topical projects often yield unpredictable theatrical results.

Among holdovers, Anne Hathaway’s psychological thriller Verity claimed second place with $11.5 million, representing a 64% drop from its opening frame. Resident Evil added $8.4 million to reach a domestic total of $138.5 million, while the Brad Pitt survival thriller Heart of the Beast took fourth place with $7.1 million. Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey re-entered the top 10 during its 13th weekend, adding $2 million from 560 IMAX 70mm locations to bring its domestic cume just shy of $623 million.

Specialty and limited releases also carved out space over the weekend. The Cannes Palme d’Or winner Fjord brought in $124,000 across four screens. Alex Gibney’s nearly four-hour Elon Musk documentary, titled Musk, grossed $68,900 from four locations, while Chris Rock’s Misty Green collected $85,716 across six locations through Sunday.