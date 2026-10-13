Oregon State Volleyball Travels to Face Texas State on Wednesday

Oregon State volleyball travels to San Marcos, Texas, to face Texas State in a single non-conference road match on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026, at Strahan Arena, with live coverage streaming on Pac-12 on YouTube and live stats provided via StatBroadcast, as osubeavers.com reported.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Offensive Volatility: AC Froehlich commands a high target share for fantasy formats, maintaining her spot as the team’s kills leader heading into the Texas road trip.

AC Froehlich commands a high target share for fantasy formats, maintaining her spot as the team’s kills leader heading into the Texas road trip. Distribution Reliability: Setter Jackie Matias continues to drive efficient offensive metrics, making her a prime asset for assist-based metrics after pacing the Pac-12 with 10.14 assists per set.

Setter Jackie Matias continues to drive efficient offensive metrics, making her a prime asset for assist-based metrics after pacing the Pac-12 with 10.14 assists per set. Defensive Efficiency: Alana Marrs anchors the frontline rotation with a team-leading 58 blocks, presenting strong defensive upside in block-heavy scoring layouts.

Roster Depth and Tactical Formations on the Road

The Beavers arrive in Texas following a rigorous weekend swing that tested their rotation depth across multiple hostile environments. Head coach units have leaned heavily on core contributors like Taray Tela, whose debut season in orange and black features a .365 hitting percentage that ranks second highest across the Pac-12. Tela has accumulated 107 kills alongside 41.0 blocks through 53 sets, providing crucial versatility in both front-row terminations and transition defensive schemes.

Complementing Tela at the net, Alana Marrs has elevated her efficiency significantly since conference play commenced. While hitting .281 during nonconference action, the Ellensburg native raised her clip to .388 against Pac-12 opponents, cementing herself as a primary focal point in the middle-blocking rotation. Meanwhile, sophomore outside hitter Cheyenne Green has more than doubled her per-set output from her freshman campaign, adding 109 kills to stretch opposing block-defenders.

Playmaking Control and Perimeter Execution

Offensive orchestration continues to run through Jackie Matias, whose court vision dictates the tempo of the Beaver attack. Matias leads the conference with 578 total assists, averaging 10.14 per set over 16 matches. Her ability to distribute cleanly under pressure enables attackers like Froehlich—who averages 4.14 kills per set against conference opposition—to exploit single-block situations.

Photo: stubhub.com

Player Position Key Metric Conference Rank / Status Jackie Matias Setter 10.14 Assists/Set Leader in Pac-12 Taray Tela Middle/Hitter .365 Hitting Percentage Second highest in Pac-12 AC Froehlich Outside Hitter 220 Total Kills Third in Pac-12 Alana Marrs Middle Blocker 58 Total Blocks Team Leader

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.