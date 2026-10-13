Steven Gerrard declared Liverpool “fantastic” for an hour during their 0-3 defeat to Manchester City on Sunday, shifting his Premier League title prediction from Arsenal to Enzo Maresca’s side.

How the Red Card Unraveled a Tactically Even Contest

Up until the 56th-minute dismissal, the fixture at the Etihad Stadium played out as a cagey, tactical chess match. According to Football365, Liverpool arguably enjoyed the better of a relatively dull opening phase, with Ryan Gravenberch and Victor Munoz both standing out in the middle of the pitch. However, the visitors were largely restricted to speculative shots from distance as Manchester City’s low-block soaked up early pressure.

The turning point arrived when Gravenberch picked up his second yellow card. The numerical disadvantage immediately broke Liverpool’s structural discipline. Within moments, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Rayan Cherki capitalized on the open spaces in transition, dismantling the Reds’ defensive shape and punishing them ruthlessly.

Gerrard’s Assessment of Maresca’s Machine

Despite the emphatic 0-3 scoreline, Gerrard offered a surprising perspective on the balance of play during his appearance on The Overlap, highlighting the defensive maturity of the home side. Football365 noted that Gerrard described Manchester City as “outstanding from the first kick of the ball,” praising how their tactical setup and spatial distances neutralized everything Liverpool attempted.

“The game plan, tactically, how they were set up, the distances, they soaked everything up that Liverpool threw at them. And Liverpool were outstanding for an hour, they were fantastic,” Gerrard stated on The Overlap, as reported by Football365. “But Manchester City never really looked ruffled or flustered. They played with maturity and experience.”

Title Race Shifts from North London to the Etihad

The comprehensive nature of City’s second-half display forced a dramatic rethink in Gerrard’s championship projections. With Pep Guardiola’s departure in the rear-view mirror, questions surrounded how quickly Enzo Maresca could implement his tactical blueprint and maintain standards.

Team Pre-Season Outlook Current Trajectory (Matchday 7) Gerrard’s Title Verdict Manchester City Uncertainty post-Guardiola Executing Maresca’s system with elite depth Backed to win the Premier League Arsenal Strong pre-season favorites Under pressure to hold off surging rivals Faded in favour of City Liverpool Championship challengers Dropped to ninth after Etihad collapse Praised for flashes of quality

As noted by Football365, Gerrard admitted that while he initially fancied Arsenal to retain their crown before a ball was kicked, six or seven matches into the campaign proved decisive. “I’d put my money on Manchester City, having seen what I’ve seen yesterday. I’d put my money on City. They’re just so strong, and then you see the bench,” Gerrard explained.

The Statistical Contrast of Dongqiudi’s Coverage

With Liverpool sliding into the bottom half of the table at ninth, the immediate challenge for the coaching staff involves repairing a fractured defensive transition ahead of the next round of fixtures. Meanwhile, City march forward with ominous momentum.

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