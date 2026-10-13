Bulgaria records highest electricity prices in Europe, expert says

Bulgaria recorded the highest electricity prices in Europe on the Day-Ahead market for October 12, 2026, as an autumn storm abruptly curtailed solar generation. Environmental and energy resource expert Boyan Rashev reported this shift, noting that the end of favorable green energy export conditions arrived with the first seasonal rainfall.

Throughout the summer, public discourse centered on the impressive financial gains, substantial export volumes, and reported successes of the Bulgarian energy sector. Rashev noted in his MindYourFuture blog, as covered by Actualno.com, that while electricity prices remained historically high—surpassed only by the extraordinary figures seen in 2022—market participants found reassurance in neighboring economies. Countries like Italy, Hungary, and Romania consistently paid higher rates, allowing a select group of traders to capture significant profits.

Cloud Cover and the Limits of Solar Infrastructure

The financial cushion provided by summer export margins vanished immediately when cloud cover reduced photovoltaic output. Actualno.com reported that out of more than 7 gigawatts of installed photovoltaic capacity, output struggled to reach a peak of just 1.5 gigawatts for a brief window of one to two hours on October 12.

Wind energy fared similarly under current meteorological conditions. Rashev pointed out that across 780 megawatts of installed wind capacity, the average output delivered to the grid remained below 80 megawatts. These figures highlight the vulnerability of relying heavily on intermittent renewable sources during periods of low sunlight and wind.

Energy Source Installed Capacity Observed Performance / Output Photovoltaics Over 7 GW Peak output limited to ~1.5 GW for 1-2 hours under heavy cloud cover Wind Turbines 780 MW Average system delivery below 80 MW Storage Batteries Active charging phase Relying heavily on lignite-fired power plants and substantial electricity imports

Current system data shows that grid-scale battery storage facilities are currently in an intensive charging phase. However, these batteries rely primarily on active lignite coal-fired power plants and heavy electricity imports to replenish their capacity rather than excess renewable generation.

Rising Domestic Demand and Winter Pressures

Market dynamics are shifting further as seasonal temperatures drop and residential heating systems activate. Actualno.com noted that domestic power consumption will spike significantly as heat pumps—which typically triple household electricity consumption—begin operating daily.

Photo: actualno.com

This rising baseline load is compounded by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles among Bulgarian consumers, increasing nighttime and evening charging demands on the local grid. Price spread analysis for October 12 indicates that the price differential between night and morning has already widened beyond the traditional gap between day and evening.

According to Rashev’s analysis published via Actualno.com, depressing electricity prices under these weather conditions requires an injection of abundant base-load supply. He stated that meaningful price relief would necessitate bringing facilities like the AES Galabovo thermal power plant up to full operational capacity, noting that its generation units currently remain idle awaiting policy decisions. Nevertheless, analysts warn that even full thermal activation may prove insufficient when sustained winter cold sets in across the region.