AI-Generated Songs Beat Taylor Swift on YouTube Music in Streaming Fraud Scheme

The Bottom Line

Michael Smith operated up to 10,000 automated bot accounts simultaneously across Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music to continuously stream his AI-generated tracks.

During April 2023 on YouTube Music, bot accounts played Smith’s AI music 80,9 juta kali, drastically overshadowing the 9,3 juta streams recorded for Taylor Swift’s entire catalog during the same month.

A US federal court sentenced Smith to 18 months in prison in October 2026, and ordered him to forfeit 8 juta dollar in connection with the streaming manipulation scheme.

The Mechanics of Automated Streaming Manipulation

Operating since 2017, Michael Smith built a massive network of fraudulent digital accounts without platform detection. The 54-year-old registered thousands of profiles across major music services using fabricated email addresses and stolen debit cards. Using customized software, his bot accounts played his generated tracks continuously through family subscription plans. Smith generated hundreds of thousands of AI songs to beat anti-fraud thresholds, ensuring that billions of fake streams were distributed widely enough to avoid sudden, suspicious viewership spikes.

Streaming Statistics and the Taylor Swift Comparison

The scale of the algorithmic manipulation became clear through comparative metrics highlighted by federal prosecutors. In April 2023, automated bot accounts played Smith’s AI tracks 80,9 juta kali on YouTube Music. By contrast, the entire catalog of Taylor Swift accumulated just 9,3 juta streams on the same platform and during the exact same monthly period—amounting to less than one-eighth of the bot-generated volume. Federal investigators noted that Smith is the first person in the United States to face criminal prosecution for AI-assisted streaming fraud.

Federal Indictment, Guilty Plea, and Sentencing

Federal authorities indicted Smith in 2024, and he formally entered a guilty plea in March 2026. While Smith's defense counsel requested a probationary sentence without incarceration and argued that prison time would hinder his ability to pay restitution, federal prosecutors pressed for a minimum of 46 months. Ultimately, the court handed down an 18-month prison term alongside an 8 juta dollar forfeiture order.

Metric Michael Smith AI Tracks (April 2023) Taylor Swift Catalog (April 2023) Platform YouTube Music YouTube Music Monthly Streams 80,9 juta kali 9,3 juta Account Type Automated bot network (family subscription tier) N/A

Platform Mitigations and Industry Impact

The fraudulent operation directly compromised the shared royalty pools funded by legitimate listener subscriptions, diluting payouts for human artists. While federal agencies dismantled the operation, individual streaming companies also applied internal safeguards. Spotify confirmed that its defensive security measures successfully limited royalty payouts originating from Smith’s specific manipulation scheme on its platform to approximately 60,000 dollar.