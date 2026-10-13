Labour Accuses Luxon Of Making Kiwis Worse Off

National and Labour finance spokespeople Nicola Willis and Barbara Edmonds have agreed to pursue a cross-party retirement accord following a televised debate, while NZ First leader Winston Peters rejected the proposal as a sham and New Zealand Superannuation costs continue to climb ahead of the 2026 election.

The debate over New Zealand’s retirement system took center stage as Nicola Willis and Barbara Edmonds agreed to a cross-party accord on the future of pensions and retirement during a morning television appearance. The agreement emerged as political parties released economic plans and clashed over how to manage an aging population and rising government spending.

Nicola Willis and Barbara Edmonds Commit to Bipartisan Retirement Talks

The push for a bipartisan approach gained momentum when Edmonds immediately accepted an invitation during a finance debate moderated by Jack Tame. Edmonds stated that she would love to join a working group in the first 100 days of the next term, drawing a parallel to political accords from the early 1990s.

Photo: The Conversation

Willis agreed to the talks under a specific condition: that Labour acknowledges publicly that current settings are financially unsustainable for the next 30 years. National released its fiscal plan on Monday; while it does not raise the age of eligibility, it proposes that the age should progressively increase to 67.

National leader Christopher Luxon defended the pursuit of consensus when speaking to reporters. There are some issues that you do need to have real certainty on [and] political alignment around, Luxon said, adding that politicians should at least try to find common ground.

Winston Peters Rejects the Accord While Other Parties Weigh In

Not all political leaders embraced the proposed working group. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters dismissed the initiative outright, telling reporters that his party would not join a group to betray the country’s older population.

Photo: RNZ

We’re not going to join a cross-party group to betray the old people of this country, most certainly not. Winston Peters, NZ First leader

Peters criticized the fiscal plans put forward by others. Meanwhile, the ACT Party maintained its distinct stance, advocating for a policy to gradually lift the retirement age by three months each year until it reaches 67 by 2035.

Economic Pressures and Rising Superannuation Costs Driving the Debate

The urgency behind retirement reform stems from long-term economic forecasts. Projections indicate that superannuation will cost more than $30 billion a year by 2030, equating to about $1,000 every second. By that same year, combined spending on superannuation and public debt interest is forecast to consume 28% of total tax revenue.

Despite disagreements over the retirement age, Edmonds noted that there are other areas of consensus, pointing to shared support for increasing KiwiSaver employer contributions. Both major parties indicated that any formal working group would need to address the wider retirement system, encompassing savings schemes and housing rather than focusing exclusively on eligibility thresholds.