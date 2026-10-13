Bills vs. Rams: Monday Night Football Preview, Odds & How to Watch

The Buffalo Bills and Los Angeles Rams close out Week 5 of the 2026 NFL season on Monday Night Football, colliding in a high-stakes matchup at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Kick-off is set for 8:15 p.m. ET (5:15 p.m. PT locally, with UK viewers tuning in at 1:15 a.m. BST on Tuesday, October 13).

Both teams enter the prime-time showdown with distinct agendas. The Bills sit at 3-1 and are looking to rebound from their first defeat of the season against the New England Patriots, while the Rams are eager to prove their rocky 2-2 start is behind them. The titanic clash is headlined by the last two NFL MVPs, Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford, who remain the standard at the quarterback position.

The latest odds list Los Angeles as a 3.5-point favorite at home, with the over/under set at 54.5 points according to CBS Sports. DraftKings prices the Rams at +650 to win the Super Bowl entering Week 5, just ahead of the Bills at +750.

Josh Allen and Buffalo’s Offense Face Stiff Test Against Rams Defense

Josh Allen continues to play at an elite level, leading an explosive Buffalo offense that paces the NFL with 31.8 points per game through four weeks. Despite playing one fewer game than many of the league’s leading rushers, Allen is tied with Derrick Henry and Jahmyr Gibbs with seven rushing touchdowns.

Buffalo is also dealing with significant health concerns on the offensive side of the ball. Coach Joe Brady ruled out wide receiver Joshua Palmer, while DJ Moore remains questionable after aggravating a shoulder injury in Week 4. Moore returned to practice on Saturday wearing a red non-contact jersey, making him a game-time decision, and rookie Skyler Bell is active for his NFL debut regardless. Tight end Dalton Kincaid leads the Bills with 270 receiving yards but was held to a single seven-yard catch against New England. Meanwhile, running back James Cook averages 6.0 yards per carry in 2026 but saw only 12 touches last week despite turning them into 75 yards and a touchdown.

Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua, and the L.A. Ground Game

Matthew Stafford will look to exploit a Buffalo secondary that is surrendering 26.8 points per game and has struggled to contain opposing passing attacks. The Rams receive a major boost with the return of wide receiver Puka Nacua, who caught nine passes for 125 yards and a rushing touchdown in his return against the Eagles after missing two games with a hip injury. Nacua torched the Bills for 12 receptions, 162 yards, and a touchdown in their last meeting in December 2024. Los Angeles will also welcome back defensive tackle Aaron Donald from a back problem that sidelined him against Philadelphia, filling a crucial void while Myles Garrett remains on injured reserve following knee surgery.

Photo: cbssports.com

In the backfield, Kyren Williams has established himself as the lead option for the Rams, posting 7.1, 5.9, and 5.0 yards per carry across his last three outings. Williams has also become an integral part of the passing game with 16 receptions for 137 yards over the past two weeks as reported by CBS Sports. SportsLine prop expert Alex Selesnick noted that Williams has handled 25 targets this season, including 13 against Philadelphia, and will face a Buffalo run defense currently ranked 27th.

How to Watch and Stream Monday Night Football

Fans looking to stream the action live can access the broadcast globally via DAZN for NFL Game Pass subscribers, excluding the United States and China. The DAZN App supports smart TVs, phones, tablets, streaming devices, game consoles, and web browsers.