Semino Rossi Live in Bad Orb: Schlager Star Delights Fans on Tour

Schlager star Semino Rossi captivated nearly 700 guests at the Bad Orb Konzerthalle during his German tour stop, delivering an energetic two-and-a-half-hour performance featuring interactive routines, crowd sing-alongs, and chocolate gifts according to Kinzig.news. The 64-year-old artist charmed the audience in the theater hall, creating an euphoric and harmonious atmosphere.

Throughout the afternoon, fans handed chocolate to the artist in bars and bags, a nod to his well-known sweet tooth. Rossi quipped on stage, A man without a belly is like a sky without stars , while dressed in a black suit, tie, and white shirt. Beside him, background singers Nadine Schreier and Isa Kurz performed in short black dresses.

Concert Highlights and Audience Interaction

The audience was on its feet from the opening song I want the magical moments and participated in group swaying during Beautiful romantic . Fans stood again for Very good and practiced hip movements for Be Senorita . Rossi also shared anecdotes in his accented German, including stories about household chores and his three grandchildren, which led into the title track of his album Today I have time for you .

Final Songs and Departure

The setlist included Hello, hello – do you have time for me tonight? , Yes – I would do it again and again. , and Te quiero means I love you . Nearly 700 voices joined in for Wobble , and Rossi prompted a collective sigh from female fans before introducing The roses are red .

After three encores, Rossi concluded the afternoon, leaving pre-signed autographs at the merchandise stand due to a six-and-a-half-hour drive ahead of him. Dedicated fans nevertheless intercepted him near his car, identifying the vehicle by its Austrian license plate.