Netflix releases Lego One Piece animated mini-series

Netflix has expanded its catalog with the September 29, 2026 global release of LEGO ONE PIECE, a two-part animated mini-series that arrives as viewers await further news regarding the live-action show’s third season.

Production and Studio Collaboration

The mini-series was produced through a collaboration between the LEGO Group and Shueisha, with animation handled by Atomic Cartoons. Tom Hyndman serves as the writer, showrunner, and executive producer, while Chelsea Ker directed both episodes. Additional key production partners include Tomorrow Studios.

Atomic Cartoons utilized its experience from projects like Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends to bring the brick-built adaptation to the screen. The narrative is framed through the perspective of Usopp, who recounts the Straw Hats’ adventures from the first two seasons. Tony Tony Chopper features prominently in the storytelling, reframing familiar arcs with visual gags and physical comedy that sees characters frequently breaking apart into LEGO bricks.

Episodes and Narrative Scope

The two-part project spans events from the East Blue Saga through the early Grand Line, touching upon encounters with the Arlong Pirates and Baroque Works. Both episodes are approximately 32-33 minutes in length and were released simultaneously on Netflix.

Episode 1: “Tall Tales From the East Blue”

“Tall Tales From the East Blue” Episode 2: “Grand Line, Grand Time”

Cast and Character Returns

The production features the return of the primary live-action cast members:

Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy

Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro

Emily Rudd as Nami

Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp

Taz Skylar as Sanji

Mikaela Hoover as Tony Tony Chopper

The supporting cast features Callum Kerr as Captain Smoker, Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Charithra Chandran as Miss Wednesday, and Jeff Ward as Buggy the Clown.

Streaming Availability

LEGO ONE PIECE is streaming exclusively on Netflix, accessible worldwide for subscribers via the platform’s various tiers and compatible devices. Its third season has not premiered yet.