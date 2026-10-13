Barry Manilow cuts Friday concert short and cancels Saturday show due to bronchitis

Barry Manilow abruptly halted his performance on Friday, walking off stage after just two songs due to bronchitis.

The Bottom Line on Manilow’s Health Pause

The Incident: Manilow stopped performing two songs into his Friday night set, telling the audience to talk among themselves before walking off.

Manilow stopped performing two songs into his Friday night set, telling the audience to talk among themselves before walking off. The Diagnosis: Representatives for the singer confirmed he was struck by bronchitis following a triumphant return to the stage on Thursday.

Representatives for the singer confirmed he was struck by bronchitis following a triumphant return to the stage on Thursday. The Schedule Impact: Saturday’s concert was subsequently nixed, interrupting a residency that had just resumed after a six-week break.

A Sudden Exit at the Westgate Las Vegas

Just one day after declaring I’m back! to a packed house at the International Theater at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, Barry Manilow found himself forced off the stage. On Friday, the 83-year-old cut his concert short after performing only two songs. According to concertgoers detailing the event on social media, Manilow told the audience to talk among themselves before walking off. The curtain dropped immediately, and venue staff announced shortly after that the evening’s performance was finished.

The abrupt halt comes on the heels of a triumphant Thursday comeback that marked Manilow’s return following a six-week break. During that Thursday performance, the singer appeared energetic, joking with fans who tossed undergarments onto the stage. He picked up a pair of full-coverage briefs to ask if they needed laundry service, before holding up a pink lacy thong and quipping, I’ll keep this pair. Representatives for Manilow told Paste Magazine that the singer was subsequently hit with bronchitis, forcing the cancellation of his scheduled Saturday show.

Date Event / Status Venue Thursday Return performance, full set International Theater, Westgate Las Vegas Friday Concert cut short after two songs International Theater, Westgate Las Vegas Saturday Show cancelled due to bronchitis International Theater, Westgate Las Vegas

Navigating Recovery After Prior Health Struggles

Last year, Manilow disclosed a diagnosis of lung cancer that necessitated surgery and the postponement of several concert dates. Discussing his recovery with The Times in May, he admitted that walking down a hallway still left him winded. Ninety minutes of screaming in tune, which is what I do for a living — I’m not up for that yet, Manilow said at the time. I will be, but it’s taking a long time to get my voice back. They warned me that I’d have to learn to breathe again.