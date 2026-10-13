IMF: Global economy tracks toward 3 percent growth on AI infrastructure

The global economy is tracking toward 3 percent growth, anchored by massive capital expenditure on artificial intelligence infrastructure, according to International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva. Speaking at the annual meetings of the IMF and the World Bank in Bangkok ahead of updated economic projections, the fund identified hardware supply chains across the United States and Asia as the primary engine.

Assessing the Macroeconomic Drivers and Growth Vectors

Global economic output holds at a projected 3 percent pace, with AI infrastructure spending serving as the primary stabilizer against prior energy price shocks.

Advanced Asian economies project GDP gains of 0.5 to 1.0 percentage points, while emerging markets in the region anticipate increases between 0.2 and 0.8 percentage points.

The IMF estimates that 40 percent of global jobs will face transformation, ranging from task augmentation to complete displacement, as integration accelerates.

High energy costs previously weighed heavily on global industrial output. According to the IMF briefing, capital deployment into data centers and hardware manufacturing has countered those contractions. The United States and Asian manufacturing hubs—notably China, India, and Thailand—are capturing the immediate financial upside by providing the necessary hardware.

Developed economies in Asia stand to capture the largest relative gains. The fund projects that productivity enhancements in nations like Japan, South Korea, and China could offset severe demographic headwinds, including projected losses of up to a quarter of their workforce by 2050. However, regional disparities remain stark. Krishna Srinivasan, director of the IMF’s Asia and Pacific Department, noted that advanced economies are better positioned to harness these gains than emerging counterparts.

Economic Region Projected Growth Impact Primary Drivers Advanced Asian Economies +0.5 to +1.0 percentage points Hardware manufacturing, demographic offset Emerging Asian Markets +0.2 to +0.8 percentage points Supply chain integration, component export United States Baseline stabilization Hardware supply

Labor markets are registering immediate structural shifts. In the United States, roughly 10 percent of jobs now demand explicit technical competencies related to artificial intelligence. While routine administrative tasks face contraction, sectors such as construction and data centers report surging demand.

Delegates at the Bangkok meetings emphasized that converting technological capacity into sustainable fiscal growth requires strict budgetary discipline. As the organization prepares its regional forecasts, policymakers face the dual challenge of funding digital transformation without destabilizing national balance sheets.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.