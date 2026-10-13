Deutsche Welle releases documentary on Iran security apparatus

Deutsche Welle has released an investigative documentary titled All the Ayatollah’s Men, exposing the opaque security apparatus that maintains the Islamic Republic of Iran’s power. Published across its platforms, the 27-minute film details how security forces expanded to suppress dissent, utilizing testimonies from two high-ranking defectors.

The documentary, subtitled Ensuring the Regime’s Survival, examines the internal design of Iran’s security forces. It breaks down specific command structures, operational procedures, and the types of weaponry issued during public demonstrations. According to the investigation, these mechanisms were heavily deployed during protests that began in late December 2025 and continued through March of this year, a period during which thousands of protesters were killed by the regime.

Central to the film are the accounts of two high-ranking security defectors: a former intelligence officer and a former special forces commander. Both men have been sentenced to death in absentia inside Iran. They detail a strict internal control system designed to enforce absolute loyalty through close institutional oversight and severe restrictions on personal freedoms.

Inside the Clandestine Operations of Dakhme

One of the investigation’s primary revelations centers on an alleged clandestine gathering site located south of Tehran. Known as Dakhme, which translates to “crypt,” the location is reportedly used by senior security officers to plan the abduction and murder of regime opponents outside official government channels. The project operates with what the film describes as unlimited resources.

Mathias Stamm, DW Editor in Chief, emphasized the rarity of gaining visibility into these closed structures. Access to credible insiders from within Iran’s security establishment is exceptionally rare, Stamm noted, adding that the documentary opens a window into a normally hidden system by combining defector accounts with extensive research.

Investigation Detail Specification Documentary Title All the Ayatollah’s Men — Ensuring the Regime’s Survival Runtime 27 minutes Key Defectors Featured Former intelligence officer & former special forces commander Protest Timeline Highlighted Late December 2025 to March 2026 Alleged Clandestine Site Dakhme (“crypt”) south of Tehran

Verification Methods and Investigative Team

To verify the identities of the defectors and the accuracy of their claims, the investigative team employed rigorous security protocols. Journalists Naomi Conrad and Birgitta Schülke from DW’s investigative unit, alongside Farzane Seyed Saeedi from DW’s Persian service, utilized burner phones, encrypted messaging applications, and code words.

Photo: europesays.com

The team authenticated the informants through official documents, photographs, and video footage smuggled directly out of Iran. They further corroborated these testimonies by consulting regional experts and additional independent sources.

The full investigation is currently available for viewing on DW Documentary’s YouTube channel and DW Persian’s YouTube channel.