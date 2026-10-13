King Charles Visits Aberfan to Mark 60th Anniversary of Disaster

Royal Visit Marks Six Decades Since Aberfan Tragedy

King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and the Prince of Wales will travel to the Welsh village of Aberfan at the end of the month to mark the 60th anniversary of the 1966 disaster.

The tragedy occurred on October 21, 1966, when a massive coal tip collapsed, sending huge amounts of mud down the mountain to bury the Pantglas Junior School and several residential buildings. The disaster claimed the lives of 116 children and 28 adults.

Itinerary Includes Memorial Garden and Wreath Laying

During the upcoming visit, members of the royal family will meet with survivors and relatives of the victims. The royal itinerary includes a visit to the Aberfan Memorial Garden, which now stands on the former site of the elementary school, as well as a community center gathering to speak with local residents.

A short prayer will be spoken and a minute of silence will be observed during the ceremony in the memorial garden. King Charles III and Prince William will lay wreaths, while Queen Camilla will place a bouquet in memory of the victims.

Meeting Survivors and Retired Rescue Workers

Inside the community center, the royals are scheduled to meet retired rescue workers who participated in the recovery efforts following the landslide. A 96-year-old former police officer who witnessed the operation six decades ago will also be among the guests. An accompanying exhibition will display the scale of the rescue efforts to visitors.

Prince William to Unveil New Memorial Tree

According to the BBC, the royals will also spend time with former pupils of the Pantglas Junior School and siblings of those who died. Prince William will unveil a new memorial, the “Aberfan Memorial Tree,” at the Ynysowen Community Primary School, designed with the input of local schoolchildren who contributed drawings and ideas for the project.

Reflecting on Queen Elizabeth II’s Historic Legacy in the Village

Queen Elizabeth II once described her delayed arrival at the disaster site eight days after the tragedy as one of the biggest mistakes of her reign. Despite the initial delay, the late Queen returned to the village four times during her 70-year reign, visits that local residents consistently viewed as a source of support.