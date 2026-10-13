How RTL Revived “Cobra 11” on YouTube to Boost Subscriptions and Revenue

RTL Deutschland and YouTube announced a strategic partnership at the Mipcom television market in Cannes, using the action series Alarm für Cobra 11 to drive a 123 percent increase in first-time views and a 26 percent rise in new subscriptions on RTL+.

The Bottom Line

Over 200 full episodes of Alarm für Cobra 11 have generated more than 30 million views on YouTube over the past year.

The YouTube audience consists of roughly 83 percent male viewers with an average age of 30.

RTL’s Ad Alliance monetizes the cross-platform inventory, generating millions in extra revenue.

Streaming Traffic Translates to RTL+ Subscriptions

On the Mipcom stage, RTL executive Stephan Schmitter and YouTube VP EMEA Pedro Pina outlined how legacy content finds a fresh market. RTL Deutschland uploaded more than 200 full episodes of the long-running German highway patrol drama to YouTube. While the show held limited commercial value through repeated broadcasts on linear television and the company’s streaming service, the YouTube strategy captured a younger demographic.

The numbers reveal a distinct audience split. Approximately 83 percent of the viewers watching the action sequences on YouTube are male, and the average viewer age hovers around 30. Schmitter explained that this audience still values large stunts, crashing cars, and highway explosions. Viewers who discover the archival content on YouTube and wish to stream new episodes are funneled directly to RTL+, resulting in a 123 percent jump in initial video starts and a 26 percent boost in subscriber sign-ups.

Metric Platform Performance YouTube Views Over 30 million Audience Demographics 83% male, average age ~30 RTL+ Initial Views Increase +123% New RTL+ Subscriptions +26%

Ad Alliance Generates Additional Millions

The financial return extends beyond subscription growth. RTL’s internal advertising subsidiary, Ad Alliance, packages inventory across linear television, RTL+, Sky, and YouTube. This 360-degree sales approach allows brands to target consumers efficiently, particularly via smart televisions where YouTube sits next to traditional broadcast channels. Schmitter noted that this bundling strategy produces significant additional revenue in the near double-digit millions for the network.

This initiative places RTL alongside major European broadcasters such as Channel 4, the BBC, and France Télévisions. These traditional networks increasingly treat YouTube as a distribution partner rather than a pure competitor, using the platform to capture audiences and secure revenue streams.

News Content Combats Political Polarization

Beyond entertainment franchises, RTL utilizes YouTube to distribute news content from ntv, often paired with digital creators. This follows a model similar to France Télévisions, whose news segment franceinfo recorded 110 million views in September. Schmitter described this distribution approach as a sociopolitical mission, arguing that reaching younger demographics on their preferred platforms is essential for countering rising political polarization in Germany.

Pina emphasized that traditional media companies benefit from treating YouTube as a collaborative partner that injects new life into established intellectual property. Despite the success of the highway patrol series on YouTube, however, the production of a further season remains unlikely due to high production costs.