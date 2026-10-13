Belarus Frees 25 Prisoners in Return for U.S. Sanctions Relief

Hundreds of offenders are leaving jails across England and Wales early as the government rolls out the second phase of its expanded sentencing policy on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The move aims to ease severe prison overcrowding despite warnings from probation officers over mounting workloads and accommodation shortages.

About 650 offenders serving fixed-term sentences of up to two and a half years are walking free in this latest wave, leaving jail after serving a third of their terms behind bars rather than half. This follows an initial phase on October 1, 2026, when roughly 700 individuals serving terms of less than 19 months were released under the same mechanism.

The 2026 Sentencing Act and Prison Population Pressures

Ministers are enabled to drop the threshold for certain inmate liberations from 40% of a fixed-term sentence down to a third under the provisions of the 2026 Sentencing Act, which directly drives these expedited discharges. Government officials argue that expanding the early release framework is an urgent necessity to prevent the criminal justice system from collapsing under the weight of an expanding inmate population.

Recent data published by the Ministry of Justice showed the total prison population in England and Wales stood at 87,499 on Monday. That figure marked a jump of more than 1,700 inmates over a three-month span. Even with the phased releases, officials face immense pressure to balance public safety with the physical limits of the male prison estate.

Exclusions and Adjustments to the Release Criteria

Following substantial public backlash and parliamentary debate over earlier proposals, the government narrowed the scope of who qualifies for accelerated freedom. Prime Minister Andy Burnham intervened to exempt specific categories of serious offenders from the initiative.

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Under the finalized rules, criminals convicted of child grooming gang offenses, indecent assault, and manslaughter remain strictly ineligible. Those exclusions ensure that high-profile killers—such as the individuals convicted of the manslaughter of police officer Andrew Harper, who died in the line of duty in 2019—cannot benefit from the capacity-saving measures.

Probation Workload Strain and Accommodation Shortages

While the Ministry of Justice contends that the releases are carefully managed, frontline probation staff report severe operational strain. Probation officers are tasked with monitoring returning offenders in the community, a duty complicated by widespread staff shortages and high workloads.

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Housing remains a critical bottleneck. A probation source warned that local teams in various towns and cities face a scarcity of available hostel beds, raising the possibility of some individuals being released directly onto the streets. Research shows that unstable housing significantly elevates the risk of reoffending.

“We know that leaving prison homeless can put people on a path back into custody. It is vital that the whole system from prisons and probation to councils and community providers work together to give people a roof over their heads.” Enver Solomon, the chief executive of the social justice charity Nacro

Concurrently, the probation officers’ union Napo has been holding meetings to discuss potential strike action over pay and operational stress. While the Ministry of Justice offered a 5% pay increase alongside a £700m investment in probation and community services intended to recruit 1,300 extra officers and deploy AI tools to cut the workload of monitoring offenders, union representatives maintain that the service remains under severe pressure.

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Over the coming month, roughly 2,000 lawbreakers will be let out, followed by another 3,000 phased over the subsequent year to mitigate capacity issues. A second wave of liberations slated for 13 October is projected to strain bed availability to critical levels. Ben Cockburn, the union’s national chair, said HM Prison Service seemed to be in absolute denial about the state of the Probation Service, noting massive staff shortages, unsustainable and dangerously high workloads and that electronic monitoring is failing to deliver.

According to the Ministry of Justice, an expanded electronic monitoring rollout is underway, establishing a fresh standard where lawbreakers are fitted with tracking tags upon their departure from prison.

Yet, an assessment published by police and probation inspectorates cautioned that a number of offenders experienced delays lasting up to five months for tag fittings, resulting in recurring violations of court and penal directives. The findings of the study revealed that only 55% of GPS and radio frequency tags were fitted on time. The figure was 60% for alcohol monitoring tags. Keir Starmer’s government launched an early release scheme in September 2024, months after the general election.