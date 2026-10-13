Samsung Galaxy S27 Pro and Ultra Rumored to Bring DC Dimming Support

Galaxy S27 Models Set to Bring DC Dimming and New OLED Panels

Samsung plans to introduce DC dimming on the Galaxy S27 Pro and Galaxy S27 Ultra, addressing a long-standing display feature found in competitor devices, according to a report by MuyComputer. The hardware shift targets screen flicker that can cause eye strain for sensitive users. The update arrives as Samsung prepares its upcoming flagship generation for release in early 2027.

How Pulse Width Modulation Compares to DC Dimming

Most smartphone displays rely on Pulse Width Modulation to control brightness by rapidly turning pixels on and off. While the flicker remains invisible to many users, it can trigger headaches and visual fatigue during extended use. DC dimming adjusts the electrical current flowing to the pixels directly, maintaining a stable illumination level. Samsung has lagged behind rivals like Xiaomi, Honor, OPPO, and OnePlus in adopting this approach, as noted by MuyComputer. Samsung could use direct current regulation for a large part of the brightness range and fall back on PWM when brightness drops significantly, a hybrid solution already used by other manufacturers to maintain the advantages of both technologies. For now, this remains unconfirmed information, so we cannot take for granted that PWM will disappear entirely.

Display Technologies and Privacy Display Integration

The Galaxy S27 lineup will divide screen technology across two tiers. The base Galaxy S27 and Galaxy S27+ will utilize M14 or M14+ panels, while the Pro and Ultra editions will upgrade to M16 OLED materials. The higher-end panels will also support Privacy Display, a feature designed to restrict viewing angles from the sides. Hardware Premium reported that Samsung is working to address nit drops and sharpness issues that affected the Privacy Display implementation on the previous S26 Ultra generation.

Exynos 2700 Production and Processor Splits

Samsung Foundry has increased production volume for the Exynos 2700 chip by more than 10 percent compared to the prior generation. Infosertec reported that the company remains divided internally over whether to use the Exynos 2700 in the Galaxy S27 Ultra. Samsung System LSI wants the chip in the flagship device, while the mobile division evaluates performance, cooling, and cost against Qualcomm’s Snapdragon alternatives. The Exynos 2700 is manufactured on Samsung Foundry’s 2nm SF2P process. Furthermore, Samsung LSI’s latest creation reportedly scored 9.5 percent higher in internal multicore benchmarks on Geekbench 6 than Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip, although it still lags behind the Snapdragon alternative in single-core benchmarks. As a reference, the Galaxy S26 and S26+ feature the Snapdragon 8 Elite 5 chip in the United States, Canada, Japan, and China, while the rest of the world receives the Exynos 2600 variants.

Photo: Infosertec

Projected Pricing and International References

A leak shared on X by @phonefuturist and detailed by Enter.co outlines potential price targets for the new generation. A post by @phonefuturist on X, shared on October 7 and covered by 9to5Google, presents the possible prices for all four devices. The base Galaxy S27 is projected at 899 dollars in the United States with a 999 dollar international reference. The S27+ is listed at 1,099 dollars domestically and 1,199 dollars abroad. The newly added S27 Pro carries a 1,299 dollar domestic target, while the Galaxy S27 Ultra spans 1,399 to 1,499 dollars in the United States and up to 1,549 dollars internationally. Geeknetic noted that these figures represent potential increases of 75 to 100 dollars over previous iterations, positioning the hardware as some of the most expensive in the series history. These amounts are provisional commercial targets and could change prior to the presentation. The base 256 GB model went from US$899.99 to US$999.99, while the S26+ rose from US$1,099.99 to US$1,199.99.

Photo: ENTER.CO