ASU in Talks with Avs’ Hakstol to Helm Men’s Hockey Program

Arizona State University is in ongoing discussions with Colorado Avalanche assistant Dave Hakstol to take over its men’s hockey program. The Avalanche granted Hakstol permission to speak with ASU, and a hiring decision is anticipated this week following the administrative leave of former coach Greg Powers.

Arizona State University and Colorado Avalanche

Arizona State is actively pursuing Colorado Avalanche assistant Dave Hakstol to helm its men’s hockey program. The Avalanche officially cleared Hakstol to hold discussions with the university, according to Avalanche coach Jared Bednar.

We’ve granted him permission to talk [to ASU],” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Monday. “That’s kind of all I know right now. [GM] Joe [Sakic] thinks it’s important, and we think it’s important that we do that. Let him feel it out, and we’ll go from there. Jared Bednar, Colorado Avalanche coach

Jared Bednar and Joe Sakic

Discussions remain ongoing, and university leadership expects to reach a decision regarding the coaching hire at some point this week. As dialogue with ASU progressed, Hakstol participated in Monday’s practice session on the ice with the Avalanche.

Coaching Background at North Dakota, Philadelphia, and Seattle

Hakstol brings an extensive collegiate and professional resume to the table. Across his 11 seasons leading North Dakota from 2004 to 2015, he amassed a 289-143-43 mark while leading the team to seven Frozen Four berths alongside 11 straight trips to the NCAA tournament.

Following his success in the college ranks, Hakstol transitioned to the NHL. His professional coaching tenure includes leading the Philadelphia Flyers from 2015 to 2018 and heading the Seattle bench between 2021 and 2024 prior to his 2025 arrival in Colorado.

Greg Powers and Matthew Mayich

The coaching vacancy opened up after ASU placed former coach Greg Powers on administrative leave late last month. The university’s action followed an incident on August 20—the first day NCAA activities were permitted—when 21-year-old defenseman Matthew Mayich collapsed from severe heat stroke during an early-morning outdoor workout at Sun Angel Stadium on the Tempe campus.

Mayich has remained hospitalized since the workout and is unlikely to recover, according to statements from his family’s attorney, Rob Carey. Carey noted that Mayich suffered an exertional heat stroke that reduced the flow of oxygen to his brain.

An internal review by ASU determined that the hockey program failed to submit a plan of training activities for review by ASU’s strength and conditioning coaches ahead of the session, which took place in nearly 90-degree temperatures. However, Powers was not removed until September 29, when seven players sent an anonymous letter to university president Michael M. Crow.

The players disputed certain findings in the school’s investigation, stating that Mayich was among many who received “no water” during the session—contradicting the school’s assertion that a hydration break occurred 20 minutes in. The letter demanded the removal of the coaching staff pending an independent study. ASU placed Powers on paid leave the following day, inserting assistant coach Mike Corbett in his place.