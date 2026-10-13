Vincent Kompany Praises Underrated Sander Berge Ahead of Champions League Clash

Ahead of a UEFA Champions League fixture against Viking Stavanger, Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany has publicly defended former Burnley midfielder Sander Berge, describing the Norwegian international as vastly underrated. Speaking to the press ahead of the match, the Bayern boss argued that the midfielder deserves more recognition for his talent and career path, insisting he possesses the qualities to compete at the highest level of European football. Bayern Munich travels to Norway this Wednesday to face Viking Stavanger in the Champions League, with the Bayern manager explaining ahead of the fixture that the Norwegian midfielder had the qualities to play at that level and stating, Il est vraiment, vraiment sous-estimé before adding, J’ai le privilège de travailler avec certains des meilleurs joueurs d’Europe. Il a eu la qualité pour jouer à ce niveau.

Kompany, who previously coached Berge for one season after bringing him to Burnley in the summer of 2023 for nearly fourteen million euros, emphasized that the player’s development was hindered by injuries and complicated periods at his clubs. Despite these setbacks, the manager highlighted both his character and potential.

From Pro League Success to the Premier League

For Belgian supporters, the midfielder is well-known from his time in the Pro League. Berge arrived at KRC Genk in January 2017 from Vålerenga at just 18 years old, quickly securing a regular spot in the midfield and experiencing European competitions with the Limburg club. During the 2018-2019 campaign, he played an important role in Philippe Clement’s squad that won the championship of Belgium before moving on to English football.

Photo: europesays.com

Following his time in Belgium, Berge joined Sheffield United in January 2020 and later moved to Burnley under Kompany. Since 2024, the Norwegian has been playing for Fulham, where he is regularly a starter in the midfield as his former coach prepares for Wednesday’s European fixture in Norway.

Kompany Praises Talent and Tenacity

Reflecting on Berge’s journey through professional football, Kompany underscored that the player’s determination ultimately paid off despite the obstacles he faced along the way.