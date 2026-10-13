Globally, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30 to 79 live with hypertension, yet 46 percent remain completely unaware of their condition. According to Gorm Boje Jensen, a cardiologist and professor, this silent cardiovascular strain operates undetected for years until the heart muscle begins to fail, threatening individuals with kidney damage, heart failure, and stroke.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Essential Hypertension: In over 95 percent of patients, high blood pressure occurs without a clear, underlying medical cause.

In over 95 percent of patients, high blood pressure occurs without a clear, underlying medical cause. The Licorice Risk: Drop contains a substance that resembles one of the hormones that drive up blood pressure, presenting a distinct dietary hazard.

Drop contains a substance that resembles one of the hormones that drive up blood pressure, presenting a distinct dietary hazard. Blood Pressure Thresholds: Clinicians diagnose hypertension when readings reach or exceed 140/90.

The Silent Progression of Essential Hypertension

Jensen spent his scientific career investigating which population groups are affected by which diseases, observing that elevated blood pressure affects roughly 10 percent of the general population and a significantly larger proportion of older adults. Despite these figures, very few individuals actively monitor their blood pressure.

The World Health Organization identifies hypertension as a primary driver of premature mortality. Because the condition rarely presents acute symptoms, patients frequently realize their pressure is elevated only after vascular changes compromise renal function or precipitate cerebrovascular events. Jensen compares the physical burden to weightlifting: a heart pumping constantly against high vascular resistance builds muscle mass initially, but eventually becomes overworked and overstressed.

More than 95 percent of diagnosed patients fall under the classification of essential hypertension, meaning standard clinical diagnostics reveal no specific renal or endocrine pathology. Only about 5 percent of cases stem from an identifiable secondary condition, such as a hormonal imbalance or kidney disease.

Dietary Sodium, Alcohol Consumption, and the Licorice Hazard

While the precise trigger for essential hypertension remains unknown in the vast majority of cases, clinical management focuses on modifiable lifestyle factors. Alcohol intake represents a primary variable. Individuals consuming more than 30 drinks per week exhibit a blood pressure reading averaging 10 to 12 points higher than non-drinkers, with researchers noting a linear relationship where halving alcohol consumption cuts that increase in half.

Body weight likewise influences vascular resistance. While regular physical activity and a lower body mass index correlate with more favorable blood pressure readings, Jensen notes that exercise alone cannot entirely eliminate cardiovascular risk. Dietary sodium management serves as another critical intervention.

Furthermore, research published in the scientific journal BMJ Sport and Exercise Medicine suggests that isometric training can be an accessible and time-saving way to help regulate blood pressure and delay the development of hypertension.

In addition to sodium and alcohol, drop poses a dietary threat. Drop contains a substance that resembles one of the hormones that drive up blood pressure.

Blood pressure naturally fluctuates throughout the day, rising in response to physical exertion or psychological stress. Because accurate readings require complete physical relaxation, Jensen recommends that adults undergo professional blood pressure screenings at least once every five years.

References

World Health Organization (WHO). Hypertension Fact Sheet and Global Public Health Statistics.

BMJ Sport and Exercise Medicine. Research on Isometric Training and Blood Pressure Regulation.

Wetenschap in Beeld. Expert Commentary and Epidemiological Insights from Professor Gorm Boje Jensen.