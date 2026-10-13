Eplontersen Preserves Health Status in ATTR-CM Trial

Eplontersen failed to achieve its primary endpoint of reducing cardiovascular mortality and recurrent clinical events in patients with transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) over 140 weeks, according to data presented at the Heart Failure Society of America Annual Scientific Meeting in Phoenix, Arizona. Despite missing the primary composite metric, the trial demonstrated significant preservation of health status and functional capacity in patients receiving the investigational therapy compared with placebo.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

The Primary Goal: The trial tested whether eplontersen could reduce deaths and cardiovascular complications over 140 weeks. It did not hit this statistical target.

The trial tested whether eplontersen could reduce deaths and cardiovascular complications over 140 weeks. It did not hit this statistical target. Functional Benefits: Patients taking the drug showed less decline in physical stamina, measured by how far they could walk in six minutes.

Patients taking the drug showed less decline in physical stamina, measured by how far they could walk in six minutes. Quality of Life: Treated patients also reported a smaller drop in their overall heart-failure-related quality of life scores compared to those on a placebo.

Trial Design and Demographics in CARDIO-TTRansform

The findings stem from the CARDIO-TTRansform trial, a global clinical investigation evaluating the efficacy and safety of eplontersen. Researchers randomly assigned a total of 1432 patients in a 1:1 ratio to receive either 45 mg of eplontersen or a matching placebo once every 4 weeks. The participant cohort exhibited a mean age of 76.4 years, and 90.6 percent of the enrolled population were men. Regarding the underlying etiology of the disease, 85% of the eplontersen arm and 88.5 percent of the placebo arm presented with wild-type TTR, while the remaining 15% and 14.5 percent, respectively, carried variant TTR genotypes.

By the 140-week mark, a total of 381 primary endpoint events occurred across 210 patients in the eplontersen arm. In comparison, 392 events occurred across 231 patients in the placebo arm. This yielded a rate ratio of 0.89 with a 95 percent confidence interval ranging from 0.73 to 1.09, which yielded a non-significant $P$ value of .28. When breaking down the data, 74 patients in the treatment group and 70 individuals in the placebo cohort suffered from cardiovascular mortality, whereas 307 and 322 clinical events transpired within the treatment and placebo arms, respectively.

Trial Parameter Eplontersen Arm (N=715) Placebo Arm (N=717) Mean Age (Years) 76.4 76.4 Male Percentage 90.6% 90.6% Wild-Type TTR 85% 88.5% Variant TTR 15% 14.5% Cardiovascular Mortality Events 74 70

Health Status and Functional Capacity Outcomes

Even though the primary composite endpoint of mortality and recurrent events did not reach statistical significance, secondary clinical measures revealed clear distinctions in disease progression. Patients receiving eplontersen experienced a smaller decrement in Kansas City Cardiomyopathy Questionnaire (KCCQ) scores, registering a change of -5.4 compared to -9.4 in the placebo cohort. This generated an efficacy difference of 4.0 points favoring the treatment group, with a 95 percent confidence interval spanning 2 to 6 and a $P$ value of less than .001.

Parallel benefits emerged in functional endurance assessed via the 6-minute walk test (6MWT). Patients in the eplontersen arm demonstrated a mean change of -27.5 meters at week 140, whereas placebo recipients experienced a mean drop of -47.3 meters. This translated to a comparative efficacy of 19.7 meters, with a 95 percent confidence interval from 9.9 to 29.6 and a $P$ value below .001. Sperry noted during the presentation that eplontersen preserved health status compared with placebo, observing that the largest benefits accrued to individuals not receiving baseline stabilizer therapy.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

ATTR-CM is a progressive and fatal infiltrative cardiomyopathy caused by the deposition of misfolded transthyretin amyloid fibrils in the myocardial wall.

The detailed results build upon the primary publication profile overseen by Fontana, Masri, Solomon, and colleagues in the New England Journal of Medicine. As regulatory bodies review these extensive longitudinal datasets, clinicians continue to evaluate how functional preservation metrics will shape future therapeutic algorithms for transthyretin amyloidosis.

References

Cappelli F, Chen J, Claggett B, et al. Assessing How Eplontersen Impacts Health Status Among Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy Patients Within the CARDIO-TTRansform Trial. Presented at the Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting 2026, Phoenix, AZ. October 9-12, 2026.

Fontana M, Masri A, Solomon SD, et al. Eplontersen for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy. New England Journal of Medicine. Published online August 28, 2026. doi:10.1056/nejmoa2608510

Ionis Pharmaceuticals. A Clinical Investigation Assessing Eplontersen’s Safety and Efficacy (Previously Designated as ION-682884, IONIS-TTR-LRx alongside AKCEA-TTR-LRx) for Subjects Diagnosed With Transthyretin-Mediated Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR CM) Through CARDIO-TTRansform. ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT04136171. Updated September 3, 2026.

Disclaimer: This article is intended for informational and educational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition.