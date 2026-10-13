Bumble Shares Soar 50% Amid Advanced $1 Billion Buyout Talks With Ithaca

On Monday, shares in online dating company Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) surged by nearly 50% following a report from the Wall Street Journal that the Texas-based firm is engaged in advanced negotiations to be acquired by technology holding company Ithaca Holdings in a deal valued at approximately $1 billion (£757m).

The Bottom Line

Valuation Shift: Ithaca Holdings’ prospective $1 billion buyout offer comes as Bumble’s stock trades far below its 2021 Nasdaq IPO peak, which saw valuations exceed $14 billion.

Ithaca Holdings’ prospective $1 billion buyout offer comes as Bumble’s stock trades far below its 2021 Nasdaq IPO peak, which saw valuations exceed $14 billion. Executive Continuity: Whitney Wolfe Herd is expected to remain involved and roll at least part of her stake into the private transaction, which could conclude as early as this week.

Ithaca Holdings Advances Talks for Take-Private Deal

The prospective transaction would transition Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) into a privately held entity under Ithaca Holdings, a recently formed firm led by Silicon Valley executives Ravi Gupta, a partner at Sequoia Capital and former chief financial officer of Instacart, and John Hegeman, a former chief revenue officer at Meta. Negotiations have progressed to advanced stages, with a final agreement potentially materializing within the week if terms hold.

The Monday rally pushed Bumble’s stock price as high as $3.08 before settling around $3.7490, representing a 47.6% single-day climb. Daily trading volume spiked 37% above its average daily volume. Even with the sharp single-day appreciation, the company’s market capitalization remains at around $335 million, a fraction of its historical valuation highs following its public debut.

Financial Headwinds and Workforce Reductions

The acquisition talks arrive during a prolonged period of operational contraction for the online dating sector. In its financial disclosures for the second quarter ended June 30, Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) reported total revenue of $210.5 million, marking a 15.2% decline compared to the same period in the prior year. Bumble App revenue fell 14.7% to $171.7 million, while paying users decreased 16.4% to approximately 3.2 million.

Photo: Stocktwits

The company also posted a net loss of $127.9 million for the quarter, driven largely by a $169.3 million impairment charge. These financial strains compound annual net losses recorded across 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025. In response to slowing user acquisition and broader market disillusionment with online dating platforms, Whitney Wolfe Herd—who returned as CEO in 2025—oversaw a structural workforce reduction cutting roughly 30% of the company’s staff.

Financial Metric Recent Quarter Data Year-Over-Year Change Total Revenue $210.5 million -15.2% Bumble App Revenue $171.7 million -14.7% Paying Users 3.2 million -16.4% Quarterly Net Loss $127.9 million Includes $169.3M impairment

Broader Industry Pressures and Competitor Responses

The challenges facing Bumble (NASDAQ: BMBL) reflect a broader cooling trend across the digital matchmaking landscape. Rival operator Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH), parent company of Tinder, OkCupid, and Hinge, has also experienced sharp equity declines from its 2021 peaks, though its shares edged 1% higher following news of the Bumble talks.

Photo: Traders Union

Consumer engagement metrics indicate changing habits among younger demographics. A 2025 report by media regulator Ofcom revealed that UK adults spent less time on dating applications compared to prior years, with some demographics shifting toward offline social gatherings, book clubs, and group activities.

Neither Bumble nor Ithaca Holdings has issued formal public statements confirming the transaction terms.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.