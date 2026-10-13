Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys Son Genesis Launches YouTube CEO Interview Show

Genesis Ali Dean, the 12-year-old son of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, has officially launched a new YouTube program titled The Coolest Thing in the World?!, focusing on interviews with CEOs who are doing cool things.

Inside Genesis Dean’s New YouTube Launch

Swizz Beatz announced the digital series on his Instagram page on Sunday, Oct. 11, detailing that the program features his son interviewing CEOs who are doing cool things. The debut episode showcases the young host speaking with Constantin Buschmann, the owner and chief executive of Germany-based luxury company Brabus.

During the inaugural segment, Genesis examines the Brabus Bodo, a 1,000-horsepower hypercar engineered as a personal tribute to the late founder of Brabus and Buschmann’s father, Bodo Buschmann. Inspecting the all-black carbon fiber vehicle, the young interviewer remarked on the platform, calling the automobile so cool, so lit and describing it as the littest thing on earth.

Automotive Delivery and the Dean Collection

During the interview, Buschmann revealed that the Brabus Bodo marks the company’s first vehicle import into the United States. The luxury hypercar is slated to join the Dean Collection, which serves as Swizz Beatz’s exclusive vault of high-end art and luxury items.

In his social media announcement celebrating the launch, Swizz Beatz expressed his pride in his son’s creative direction. We would like to say congrats to our son Genesis for his new show on YouTube it’s called The coolest things in the world, he wrote, noting that his son aimed to highlight the coolest things companies are doing from his lens.