Adtran Holdings: BlackRock Adjusts Stake to 11.40% Voting Rights

BlackRock, Inc. has adjusted its financial stake in Adtran Holdings, Inc., bringing its total combined position to 11.40% according to an official voting rights announcement transmitted by EQS News. Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, the investment giant altered its breakdown of shares and financial instruments, crossing the disclosure threshold on a subsidiary level under Germany’s Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

Shifting Positions Across Shares and Instruments

The updated regulatory filing reveals that BlackRock now holds 8.51% of its voting rights directly attached to shares, representing 6,932,211 absolute voting rights out of a total 81,492,56 issued by the Huntsville, Alabama-based network equipment provider. This marks an increase from the 7.16% share-attached voting rights reported in the previous notification.

At the same time, the firm’s holding through financial instruments decreased. Voting rights derived from instruments under Section 38 of the WpHG dropped to 2.89% from the previous 4.22%. This category breaks down into 1.76% held via lent securities with a right to recall, totaling 1,433,907 voting rights, and 1.13% held through cash-settled contracts for difference, amounting to 920,689 voting rights.

The Corporate Chain of Control

The voluntary group notification outlines a complex corporate chain of control stretching from the ultimate parent entity, BlackRock, Inc., down through various intermediate holding companies. Entities including BlackRock Saturn Subco, LLC, BlackRock Finance, Inc., and BlackRock Fund Advisors contribute to the managed totals, with BlackRock Fund Advisors alone accounting for 4.22% of the voting rights attached to shares.

The filing, dated October 12, 2026, fulfills regulatory requirements under Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG, ensuring Europe-wide distribution of the transparency notice. Adtran Holdings, Inc., located at 901 Explorer Boulevard in Huntsville with the Legal Entity Identifier 549300VV36J86CRRWF77, remains the issuer of the listed securities under ISIN US00486H1059.