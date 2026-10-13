Indonesia Stock Exchange Tightens IPO Rules Following Index Drop

Indonesia’s stock exchange has tightened Initial Public Offering rules following a drop in the IDX Composite Index, introducing mandatory retained earnings for main board listings, flexible pricing, and stricter shareholder disclosures.

Regulatory Revision Amid Market Contraction

The Indonesia Stock Exchange introduced stricter requirements for companies seeking to launch an Initial Public Offering. The exchange announced that the measures represent the second amendment to Exchange Regulation I-A. The regulatory adjustment follows a turbulent period for Indonesian equities. The IDX Composite Index fell by more than 30% from the beginning of the year.

The changes form part of a broader capital market reform initiative. The Indonesia Stock Exchange, self-regulatory organizations, and the Financial Services Authority coordinated the reforms. Global investors had previously raised concerns regarding the local market. Exchange Regulation I-A now imposes new entry hurdles for prospective corporations.

Main Board Mandates and Free Float Adjustments

Prospective issuers aiming for the main board must now hold retained earnings. The exchange added specific provisions to classify certain shareholder candidates as free-float shares. This classification still accounts for whether an investor’s beneficial owner connects to controlling shareholders.

The Indonesia Stock Exchange explained the rationale behind the adjustment. The exchange stated that the update aims to provide more proportional treatment in free-float calculations while maintaining ownership transparency and market integrity.

IDNFinancials.com reported earlier that Morgan Stanley Capital International and other global index managers lowered Indonesia’s stock market transparency score mid-year. MSCI cited a lack of price formation transparency and a high concentration of ownership across exchange-listed stocks. The current capital market reforms directly address those findings by requiring the disclosure of shareholders holding 1% or more, alongside entities with heavy ownership concentration.

Pricing Flexibility and Financial Projections

The exchange eliminated minimum pricing regulations for IPO shares. Regulators intend to allow prospective issuers to optimize fundraising efforts. Prospective investors gain the opportunity to secure IPO shares at lower valuations.

Issuers also receive greater flexibility regarding stock code reservations and modifications. Companies must publish five-year financial projections following their exchange listing. The exchange expressed hope that these rule changes will bolster investor trust and support the development of a sustainable capital market.