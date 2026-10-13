Josh Allen, Bills Edge Rams 37-34 in Overtime Thriller

The Buffalo Bills improved their record to 4–1 on Monday night, defeating the Los Angeles Rams 37–34 in an overtime thriller at Inglewood that featured 35 total points in the fourth quarter. The matchup was widely discussed as a potential preview for Super Bowl LXI.

Offensive Fireworks and Overtime Drama

Josh Allen and Matthew Stafford traded high-octane offensive plays throughout the evening under the bright Los Angeles lights. Allen threw for 210 yards with one touchdown and one interception, while adding a game-high 121 rushing yards and a rushing score on 10 carries. James Cook contributed 111 yards on the ground and two touchdowns for Buffalo, though he also committed a critical fumble.

For the Rams, who fell to a 2–3 record, Stafford directed an explosive passing attack led by Puka Nacua. Nacua hauled in 17 catches on 25 targets for 138 yards and a touchdown. Kyren Williams and Blake Corum also added rushing scores for Los Angeles.

The fourth quarter alone yielded 35 points, forcing extra periods when Stafford led his third straight touchdown drive with 1:39 remaining on the clock and one timeout. Without even needing to use the timeout, Stafford connected with Davante Adams for his second touchdown of the game on a route that left the receiver wide open. Sean McVay opted for the extra point to tie the game rather than attempt a two-point conversion, having failed an earlier two-point try when Stafford was sacked.

Defensive Stops and Special Teams Shifts in Overtime

The extra session immediately brought high drama when the Bills marched deep into Rams territory on the opening drive, aided by Khalil Shakir’s 57-yard catch-and-run on second-and-long. On the very next play, Cook took a handoff from Allen, but Nate Landman punched the ball clean out of Cook’s arms. A Rams teammate recovered the loose ball, halting Buffalo’s advance.

Stafford capitalized on the turnover, moving Los Angeles into position for kicker Harrison Mevis to attempt a 48-yard field goal for the win. However, special teams struggles that have plagued the Rams in recent seasons resurfaced when the kick was blocked, keeping the score tied and granting the Bills’ offense a reprieve.

Taking matters into his own hands, Allen rushed for 32 yards on the ensuing drive, advancing the ball well within range for Tyler Bass. Bass converted a clean snap into a true kick, securing the 37–34 victory for Buffalo as both teams departed Inglewood leaving football analysts eyeing a potential rematch for the Vince Lombardi Trophy.