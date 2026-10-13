DPR Urges No Abandonment of Stranded Umrah Pilgrims

Following a deadly Houthi missile and drone strike on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh that killed 12 people and injured 309, Indonesian authorities scrambled to assist stranded umrah pilgrims. Sejumlah anggota jemaah umrah telantar di Bandara Internasional Sultan Hasanuddin Makassar, Sulawesi Selatan, setelah penerbangan mereka dibatalkan akibat situasi keamanan di Arab Saudi.

Omar El Sayed – World Editor

Parliamentary Alarm and Government Response in Jakarta

The sudden disruption triggered immediate political reactions in Jakarta. Singgih Januratmoko, Wakil Ketua Komisi VIII DPR RI, urged authorities to ensure that affected umrah travelers are not abandoned during the crisis. Speaking on Tuesday, October 13, 2026, Singgih emphasized that safety must remain the absolute priority for every travel decision.

Singgih called for coordinated action between the Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenhaj), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Indonesian diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia, airport operators, airlines, and umrah travel organizers (PPIU). He stressed that travelers must receive clear information, assistance, accommodation, and health services while waiting. Pertama, pemerintah perlu memastikan seluruh jemaah yang terdampak terdata dengan baik, katanya.

Echoing these concerns, Komisi VIII DPR member Hetifah Sjaifudian expressed concern over the stranded travelers. Hetifah insisted that flight cancellations must not result in the abandonment of pilgrims and that the government must ensure they receive clear information, assistance, accommodation, food, and health services while waiting.

Assessing the Regional Security Reality

The attack on Riyadh’s primary aviation hub marks a severe escalation in the conflict across the Arabian Peninsula. The weekend missile and drone barrage yielded the highest casualty toll recorded in Saudi Arabia since 2015, highlighting a notable leap in the asymmetric warfare capabilities of the Houthi movement.

The renewed violence follows the breakdown in July 2026 of the United Nations-brokered truce that had held since 2022. The ongoing confrontation between the Houthi movement—backed by Iran—and the Yemeni government supported by Riyadh has once again dragged regional infrastructure directly into the crosshairs of the conflict. Arab Saudi sedang kekurangan sistem pertahanan udara untuk mencegat serangan.

Metric / Detail Reported Figure / Status Casualties in Riyadh Airport Attack 12 dead, 309 injured Stranded Indonesian Pilgrims (System Data) 37 registered via King Khaled Airport up to Oct 11, 2026 (per Kemenhaj) Indonesian Casualties Zero reported among Indonesian umrah travelers (per Kemenhaj) Operational Status in Saudi Arabia Extended suspension of international operations at Riyadh’s King Khalid airport announced by GACA

Aviation Adjustments and Official Directives

Commercial aviation networks across the region absorbed immediate disruptions following the closure of Riyadh’s airspace. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation under the Indonesian Ministry of Transportation has closely monitored international flight connections linked to the Saudi capital.

Photo: CNBC Indonesia

While direct flights operated by Garuda Indonesia, Lion Air, and Saudia to Jeddah reportedly maintained operations, international transit carriers enacted sweeping changes. Qatar Airways canceled several Doha-Riyadh rotations on October 9 and 10, while Emirates suspended flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Madinah, and Dammam across specific dates.

Prioritas kami adalah memastikan aspek keselamatan dan keamanan penerbangan tetap menjadi perhatian utama, sekaligus mendorong agar penumpang yang terdampak memperoleh informasi dan penanganan yang jelas dari maskapai, ujarnya dalam pernyataan yang diterima CNBC Indonesia, Selasa (13/10/2026).

Photo: Kementerian Haji dan Umrah

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Religious Affairs maintained that no Indonesian umrah pilgrims suffered direct harm from the strike. Juru Bicara Kemenhaj, Ichsan Marsha, stated that system data through Sunday, October 11, 2026, confirmed 37 pilgrims had traveled through King Khalid International Airport, with coordination alongside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Indonesian Embassy in Riyadh confirming zero casualties among Indonesian nationals. Berdasarkan komunikasi yang kami jalin bersama dengan Kementerian Luar Negeri serta KBRI Riyadh, alhamdulillah tidak ada jemaah umrah yang menjadi korban dalam serangan tersebut, tegas Ichsan dalam keterangannya di Jakarta, Senin (12/10/2026).

The General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) in Saudi Arabia subsequently extended the operational suspension at King Khalid International Airport to complete necessary facility safety and readiness verifications. Both Kemenhaj and parliamentary leaders continue to advise prospective pilgrims and families in Indonesia to rely solely on official updates and maintain direct communication with their respective travel organizers.