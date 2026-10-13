Juan José Ribera Leaves Ñublense After 6-0 Defeat Against Universidad de Chile

Juan José Ribera has departed from his role as head coach of Ñublense following a crushing 6-0 defeat against Universidad de Chile at Estadio El Teniente in Rancagua. The 46-year-old manager arrived at the institution at the beginning of this season, leading the team to the semifinals in the Copa de la Liga and the round of 16 in the Copa Chile.

The Collapse in Rancagua and the Final Meeting

The decisive blow unfolded on a difficult Monday evening in Rancagua, where Universidad de Chile dismantled the visitors in a 6-0 rout. Club president Sergio Gioino walked down to the locker room immediately after the final whistle to meet with Ribera. Despite the manager expressing a desire to finish out the campaign, the board ultimately vetoed any continuation. The 46-year-old coach presented his resignation to Gioino in their conversation.

The defeat extends a grim domestic run. The Chillán side has now dropped six consecutive matches in Liga de Primera play, alongside an earlier Copa Chile elimination dealt by Deportes Puerto Montt. Furthermore, this recent 6-0 thrashing marks the second time this year that Ñublense has conceded six goals in a match, following an earlier fixture against Colo Colo in May where they also allowed six goals while managing to score two.

From Early-Season Promise to Tactical Freefall

The abrupt termination cuts short a tenure that once held high aspirations. Ribera oversaw 40 official matches for Ñublense, compiling 18 victories, 11 draws, and 11 defeats—a 58.7 percent yield overall. Yet, the current trajectory stands in stark contrast to their early-season highs.

Photo: RedGol

It is a super difficult moment. I am battered. We did not compete, they ran over us, we were a disaster, Ribera admitted in his post-match press conference, which he attended out of respect for protocol. No queda más que pedirle disculpas a los hinchas. The coach also noted that he has spent 13 years directing and played for 15 years, experiencing everything in the sport.

Metric Under Ribera (Overall) Recent Liga de Primera Run Matches Managed 40 6 (Consecutive Losses) Victories 18 0 Current League Position 10th (32 Points) 10th

Club Response and Immediate Standings Impact

Como institución, agradecemos a Juan José y su cuerpo técnico, integrado por Fernando Solís y Sergio Sobarzo, por el trabajo, compromiso y profesionalismo demostrados durante su etapa en el club, the publication stated.

Photo: AS Chile

Disclaimer: The fantasy and market insights provided are for informational and entertainment purposes only and do not constitute financial or betting advice.