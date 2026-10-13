Circana reports sharp declines in American console sales

Circana Reports Record Hardware Price Increases and Sharp Declines in American Console Sales

The American console market is experiencing its most precarious situation since the early 1980s, according to market research firm Circana, with hardware sales dropping sharply through August 2026. Data tracked by the organization shows that PlayStation unit sales fell by 25 percent compared to the previous year, marking the platform’s weakest performance since 2013. Meanwhile, Xbox sales tumbled 33 percent, hitting the lowest sales volume in the brand’s history.

Component Shortages Drive Record Hardware Prices in the United States

Rising retail costs are driving the downturn, as supply chain pressures force prices to historic highs across the United States. Mat Piscatella noted that rising demand for components from artificial intelligence data centers has severely constrained hardware manufacturing. Consumers paid an average of $597 for a PlayStation console in 2026, which represents a 20 percent increase over the previous year. The Xbox averaged $529 during the same period, marking a 26 percent price surge that establishes new record highs for both major hardware lines.

Nintendo Records Sales Decline Despite Leading August Hardware Charts

Nintendo also faced a downward trend, reporting a 15 percent drop in sales compared to the previous year. Despite the broader market contraction, hardware rankings show that the Nintendo Switch 2 was the top-selling console in America during August 2026 and the preceding months. The PlayStation 5 followed closely behind in hardware sales volume. On the software side, the sports title NBA 2K27 captured the spot for the most-sold video game in the United States in August.

Retailers Face Potential Holiday Supply Pressures Ahead of Grand Theft Auto VI

Industry analysts point to upcoming software releases as a potential catalyst for hardware demand later in the year. Piscatella indicated that the scheduled November launch of Grand Theft Auto VI could help offset the ongoing market decline, though the actual sales impact depends heavily on retail pricing and console availability. Ongoing production limits create a risk that storefronts will lack sufficient inventory to meet consumer demand during the peak holiday shopping season. In a parallel shift in product strategy, Sony announced in July that it would end the production of physical game discs for upcoming PlayStation titles.