At the 30th biennial Concurs de Castells in Tarragona, Spain, the Castellers de Vilafranca team successfully constructed and completed a nine-story human tower, marking a historic achievement as dozens of participants joined forces to build the towering structure.

The event, held in the northeastern Spanish city of Tarragona, drew large crowds to watch teams climb atop one another’s shoulders to form complex human towers known as castells. According to reports from 천지일보, the biennial competition took place across the weekend, bringing together numerous regional teams for the traditional display of strength, balance, and coordination.

The Mechanics and Risks of the Tarragona Arena

Down below, dozens of participants locked arms and formed a wide, sturdy base. Above them, lighter and more agile participants, including young children, carefully ascended the rising columns to reach the summit.

The competition brought moments of tension as several towering structures lost their balance and collapsed into the arena. Reuters photographers captured teams such as the Moixiganguers d’Igualada falling apart as their formations gave way. When successful young climbers reached the very top of the formation and raised a hand in the air to signal completion, spectators inside the historic bullring responded with loud cheers and applause.

History and Cultural Significance of the Catalan Tradition

Rooted in 18th-century Catalan culture, the tradition of building castells represents deep community solidarity and cooperation. The city of Tarragona hosted its first official competition at the former bullring in 1932, and the gathering has since evolved into a regular biennial fixture.

The cultural importance of the practice extends well beyond regional borders. In 2010, UNESCO officially inscribed human towers on its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

Final Standings at the 30th Concurs de Castells

Team Name Achievement / Status Castellers de Vilafranca Completed the first 9-story tower Bordegassos de Vilanova Participated in building castells Castellers de Sabadell Observed competing teams Castellers de Lleida Constructed tower Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls Successfully built and dismantled tower Moixiganguers d’Igualada Experienced structural collapse

According to official announcements from the city of Tarragona, the Castellers de Vilafranca claimed overall victory at the 30th edition of the event by completing the nine-layer structure. Other participating groups, including the Colla Vella dels Xiquets de Valls and the Castellers de Lleida, also demonstrated complex formations throughout the weekend before the event concluded.