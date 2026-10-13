Registration open for Household Hazardous Waste Drop-off event in Springfield | NPR Illinois

Springfield residents looking to clear out outdated chemicals, oils, and automotive fluids from their properties can now secure a spot for an upcoming environmental clean-up. Online registration has officially opened for the upcoming Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Event, scheduled for Saturday, October 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Chamberlain Park, located at 319 McCreery Ave.

Organized jointly by the City of Springfield’s Public Works Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency (IEPA), the day-long drive gives local property owners a safe way to dispose of specialized materials that regular garbage collection services leave behind. Because storage space at the park is limited and processing hazardous items requires strict safety protocols, participation is restricted to Illinois residents who complete an advance sign-up procedure online.

The cleanup effort targets specific residential pollutants while drawing a firm line on excluded substances. Accepted items for the Chamberlain Park drop-off include oil-based paint, aerosol paint, mercury, insecticides, herbicides, pesticides, gasoline, antifreeze, used motor oil, fluorescent light bulbs, household batteries, and standard household cleaning products.

However, officials stressed that several common items will be turned away at the gates. The list of prohibited materials features latex paint, explosives, fireworks, ammunition, fire extinguishers, needles, propane tanks, farm oil, agricultural chemicals, smoke detectors, lead-acid batteries, and controlled substances.

Registration Requirements and Voucher Procedures

Anyone planning to drop off waste must complete the online reservation process ahead of time through the City of Springfield Public Works Department. Walk-ups or unannounced arrivals will not be permitted to dump materials.

Once registered, participants must bring a valid entry voucher with them to the site. Public Works officials noted that visitors can either pull up the voucher on a mobile device or present a clearly printed paper copy upon arrival at the 319 McCreery Ave. location.