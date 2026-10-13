SBS and tvn air memorial cards for late stunt actor Kim Hyun-yi

Stunt performer and former national Tae Kwon Do demonstrator Kim Hyun-yi died in a traffic accident in August 2026, as reported by outlets including wikitree.co.kr.

Essential Details of the Memorials and Career

Broadcasters SBS and tvN featured dedicated end-credit memorial cards for Kim Hyun-yi during their weekend drama premieres.

Kim passed away following a traffic accident in August 2026.

Posthumous Credits on Weekend Blockbusters

Viewers watching weekend broadcasts across South Korea caught unexpected memorial notices during the closing credits of two major new series. SBS paired a photograph of the late stunt professional with the tribute message, “We remember our colleague, the late Kim Hyun-yi, who ran alongside us.” Meanwhile, tvN concluded its own premiere broadcast with the text, “We will not forget and will remember action actress Kim Hyun-yi.”

The sudden appearance of her name under the martial arts and stunt departments sent viewers searching for details regarding her identity. Industry reporting subsequently confirmed that Kim had lost her life in a traffic accident in August. Her transition into the entertainment industry followed a notable athletic career that began during her elementary school years, eventually leading her to tour internationally as a member of the national Tae Kwon Do demonstration team before working as an academy instructor.

From National Athlete to Stunt Professional

Kim’s athletic discipline established a firm foundation for a demanding career within the Korean film and television industries. Operating across both feature films and serialized dramas, she took on dangerous stunt sequences and action coordination for high-profile productions. Her filmography includes credits in Black Nuns, Victory, and Escape: Project Silence, alongside television work on The Penthouse, The Soldier’s Lullaby, and Salon de Holmes.

Photo: m.newspic.kr

Park Ji-hye, head of the stunt team Mongdol Action who collaborated closely with Kim, characterized her as an exceptional practitioner of her craft. According to Park’s statements to media outlets, Kim maintained a reputation for supporting junior performers, actively sharing technical expertise and creating practical opportunities for newcomers to gain on-set experience.

Project Title Medium Network / Release Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia Television Series SBS A Hundred Lies Television Series tvN Black Nuns Feature Film Theatrical Release The Soldier’s Lullaby Television Series tvN

Tributes from Drama Directors and Colleagues

Recognition of Kim’s contributions extended into the production teams of the series she supported. Park noted that director Min Jin-ki of The Soldier’s Lullaby series officially credited Kim as a martial arts director in acknowledgment of her professional standing and extensive career.

The inclusion of her likeness and memorial messages on major network broadcasts provided comfort to her colleagues within the stunt community. Park expressed deep emotion upon seeing the broadcasts, noting that the tributes reflected the positive impact Kim made throughout her life and career. Online communities subsequently flooded entertainment portals with condolence messages, honoring the memory of a foundational figure in Korean screen action.

Ratings Surge for Memorialized Broadcasts

The two television projects featuring posthumous acknowledgments for Kim opened to strong commercial performance during their debut weeks. SBS’s medical drama Doctor X: Age of the White Mafia, starring Kim Ji-won as surgeon Gae Su-jeong, registered a national household viewership rating of 14.9 percent for its second episode, according to Nielsen Korea data, marking a sharp increase from its 11.4 percent premiere. The series also secured the top position among domestic streaming charts on Netflix.

Concurrently, tvN’s espionage romance A Hundred Lies, headlined by Kim Yoo-jung and set in 1932 Gyeongseong, experienced similar upward momentum. Its second episode climbed to an average national rating of 7.6 percent, capturing the leading spot in its time slot across cable and general programming networks. As both series continue their initial broadcast runs, the visible presence of Kim Hyun-yi’s name in their closing credits ensures that her contributions to Korean stunt work remain visible to contemporary audiences.