Influencer Pregnancy Announcements 2026: Who Is Expecting

Influencer Serena Neel announced that she and her husband, Thomas Dale, are expecting their first baby.

Key Takeaways For Digital Media Observers

Serena Neel and husband Thomas Dale confirmed their first pregnancy in October 2026.

The announcement follows a continuous wave of creator family updates throughout the year, including announcements from Madeleine White Fedyk, Blair Fowler, and Brittany Miller.

Neel’s news adds to a heavily populated 2026 content cycle focusing on creator personal milestones and family growth.

The October Announcement And Creator Family Milestones

Serena Neel kicked off October by revealing that she and her husband, Thomas Dale, are expecting their first baby. The announcement joins a crowded field of digital creators expanding their families this year.

Other fan favorites sharing pregnancy news throughout 2026 include Madeleine White Fedyk, Blair Fowler, and Brittany Miller. Kylie Katich closed out January by confirming her family was moving from three members to four.

Earlier 2026 Pregnancy Announcements Across Platforms

Australian influencer Varuca Salt started March by announcing her second baby on the way. Later that month, Matt and Abby Howard confirmed they were expecting following a 2025 pregnancy loss.

April brought viral moments when Shea Huber and Wabby Rose positioned themselves as the “pregnant lemon” and “pregnant potato” on TikTok, respectively. sMothered alum Cher Hubsher also announced she is expecting baby No. 2 during the same period.

In May, Olivia and Lunden Stallings informed their audience that they are expecting their first child. Emilie Kiser followed in July, announcing her third pregnancy one year after the death of her son Trigg. Aubrey Gavello and Alex Wood also shared news of their first baby later that month.

Late Summer And Autumn Additions To The 2026 Creator Baby Boom

OnlyFans model Scarlet Vas stated in August that she is expecting baby No. 2 with her husband and stepbrother, Tayo Ricci. TikTok’s Squirmy and Grubs shared news of their first baby together the following month.

Jaz Smith and her husband, Kevin Callari, announced in September that they are expecting following a previous miscarriage. Serena Neel’s October confirmation with Thomas Dale continues this active autumn cycle of creator updates.