Mike Thackwell drove a Tyrrell-Ford 010 at Montreal in 1980

Speedweek.com reports that an archival snapshot from photo partners XPB and Grand Prix Photo offers motorsport fans a glimpse of a peculiar historical moment on a well-known circuit. The weekly feature challenges enthusiasts to identify the driver, car, and venue without any commercial prize on the line.

The Tyrrell Complication in Montreal

Speedweek.com highlights the correct solution from the previous historical puzzle: New Zealander Mike Thackwell driving a Tyrrell-Ford 010 at Montreal in 1980. Thackwell became the youngest Grand Prix pilot at the time, aged 19 years and 192 days, carrying a distinctive T on his helmet.

His race ended abruptly after a crash triggered by Nelson Piquet and Alan Jones. The incident damaged the car of Jean-Pierre Jarier, Tyrrell’s established number one driver.

Team Hierarchy and Equipment Realities

Because Thackwell was listed as the team’s third driver, he had to surrender his chassis to Jarier for the restart. Derek Daly’s car had also sustained damage in the initial multi-car tangle.

Speedweek.com notes that Thackwell never managed to showcase his true racecraft while piloting uncompetitive machinery for Arrows, Tyrrell, and RAM-March. His indifference toward self-promotion during the commercial expansion of Formula 1 in the late 1970s and early 1980s compounded his struggles.

Driver Team Chassis Venue & Year Mike Thackwell Tyrrell Tyrrell-Ford 010 Montreal, 1980 Jean-Pierre Jarier Tyrrell Tyrrell-Ford 010 Montreal, 1980

Post-F1 Career and European Success

Following his brief Grand Prix appearances, Thackwell transitioned to Formula 2 competition. A severe testing accident at Thruxton in 1981 resulted in head injuries and severe heel fractures.

He rebounded to finish as Formula 2 championship runner-up in 1983 before claiming the European title in 1984 as a Ralt factory driver. He later secured victory at the 1000 Kilometers of Nürburgring in 1986 alongside Henri Pescarolo while driving for Peter Sauber’s sports car outfit.