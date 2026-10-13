Gold Prices Hover Near $4,160 Amid Rising Oil and Inflation Fears

Gold prices hovered near $4,160 per ounce, retreating from weekly gains as rising oil prices, a strengthening U.S. dollar, and sticky inflation fears drove investors to reevaluate Federal Reserve interest rate paths ahead of crucial consumer price data.

Energy Price Volatility and Middle East Tensions

Crude oil prices fluctuated sharply following conflicting signals from geopolitical fronts. While President Donald Trump announced a partial lifting of Russian diesel export restrictions and reported a temporary energy ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine, Ukrainian officials noted that final terms remained unverified.

The interplay between falling Russian energy constraints and escalating Persian Gulf risks left commodity markets searching for direction. Energy costs remain the primary transmission channel for inflation, feeding directly into broader pricing pressures that complicate central bank policymaking. West Texas Intermediate advanced 1.9% to $93.55 per barrel during the trading week. Meanwhile, spot silver fell 1.07% to $60.17 per ounce, spot platinum decreased 0.36% to $1,686.40 per ounce, and spot palladium dropped 1.11% to $1,142 per ounce.

Concurrently, SPDR Gold Trust reported that its physical gold holdings decreased by 2.28 metric tons on Friday, marking a second daily outflow and lowering total reserves to 1,053.13 metric tons, the lowest level recorded since September 17.

Federal Reserve Rate Expectations and U.S. Dollar Strength

The U.S. dollar index hovered near an 18-month high above 102 points, driven by safe-haven demand and expectations of a restrictive monetary policy stance. Beth Hammock, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, noted that smaller and more frequent adjustments could help stabilize long-term inflation expectations, though she stopped short of endorsing a rate increase for October.

Traders await upcoming Consumer Price Index reports to verify whether price pressures are cooling. Additional macroeconomic commentary from Jim Wyckoff, analyst at American Gold Exchange, pointed to persistent currency strength and regional conflicts as primary drivers of cautious investor sentiment. Complementing these observations, Tim Waterer, market analyst at KCM Trade, emphasized that lower oil prices temporarily relieve immediate concerns over inflation and yields, providing fundamental support to bullion from a yield perspective.

Christopher Wong, strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation, remarked that declining long-term bond yields and softening oil quotes provide a degree of cautious optimism for precious metals performance. Simultaneously, Manav Modi, analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, observed that gold remains caught between robust structural investment demand from central banks and sustained pressure from elevated bond yields alongside aggressive monetary tightening expectations. Commenting on the technical landscape, Hebe Chen, analyst at Vantage Global Prime, stated that oil price developments dictate inflation expectations and ultimately guide Federal Reserve actions through an uninterrupted sequential transmission mechanism.

Institutional Outlooks and Long-Term Metal Support

Major financial institutions maintain divergent recovery horizons for bullion despite short-term macroeconomic headwinds. UBS projects spot gold will reach $5,200 per ounce by June 2027. Conversely, Crédit Agricole anticipates prices will hit $5,000 per ounce by December 2026, marking a target $400 higher than the UBS projection for the same interval.

Photo: الجزيرة نت

Giovanni Staunovo, strategist at UBS, explained that recent downward adjustments in gold values stemmed from sharp upward movements in short-term yields, though he highlighted that bullion’s sensitivity to real interest rates continues to diminish compared with prior cycles. This structural resilience stems from central bank reserve diversification efforts, escalating sovereign debt burdens, anticipated long-term weakness in the U.S. dollar, and robust physical retail demand originating in China.

How inflation is impacting gold prices

Despite differing timelines, both institutions agree that structural demand from central banks, alongside investor appetite to hedge against sovereign debt risks and fiscal policies, will ultimately prevail over temporary competition from high-yielding assets.

Physical bullion holdings in exchange-traded funds rose by 67 metric tons during September according to World Gold Council figures, demonstrating robust institutional support underneath speculative options liquidations.