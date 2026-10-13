UCSF Researchers Develop In Vivo CAR-T Therapy to Reprogram T Cells Inside the Body

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

What changed: Instead of extracting a patient’s immune cells, modifying them in a lab for weeks, and infusing them back, researchers delivered genetic instructions directly into the body via specialized particles.

Instead of extracting a patient’s immune cells, modifying them in a lab for weeks, and infusing them back, researchers delivered genetic instructions directly into the body via specialized particles. Why it matters: Traditional CAR-T therapies cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and require weeks of specialized production. In vivo (inside the body) manufacturing aims to slash these wait times and reduce manufacturing expenses.

Traditional CAR-T therapies cost hundreds of thousands of dollars and require weeks of specialized production. In vivo (inside the body) manufacturing aims to slash these wait times and reduce manufacturing expenses. The current status: Tested successfully in mice with aggressive leukemia, multiple myeloma, and solid tumors, the technique still requires human clinical trials before doctors can offer it to patients.

Dual-Particle Delivery and Genome Targeting

Traditional CAR-T cell therapy transforms a patient’s T cells by supplying new genetic instructions so they produce chimeric antigen receptors, or CARs. These receptors function like cellular antennae, attaching to specific proteins on cancer cells to trigger an immune attack. While the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved seven CAR-T therapies for blood cancers, accessibility remains heavily restricted by high costs—typically ranging from $400,000 to $500,000—and weeks of specialized manufacturing delays.

To overcome these production bottlenecks, a team led by Justin Eyquem, an associate professor of medicine at UCSF, created a system utilizing two distinct particles to deliver genetic machinery directly to circulating T cells. One particle carries the tools designed to cut and alter DNA, featuring a surface covered with antibodies that recognize CD3, a protein found exclusively on T cell surfaces. The second particle delivers the specific genetic blueprint for the cancer-fighting CAR, directing it to a precise genomic location featuring a molecular “on switch” active solely in T cells.

This targeted approach avoids the random DNA insertions common in conventional viral vectors. When you manufacture these cells outside the body, you can do a lot of quality control to make sure you only end up with re-engineered T cells, Eyquem noted regarding the precision required. Inside the body, we can’t do that post-manufacturing quality control, so we really needed to optimize the approach upfront to avoid altering any other cells.

Preclinical Efficacy Across Blood Cancers and Solid Tumors

In experiments described in Nature and led by co-first authors William Nyberg and Pierre-Louis Bernard, the dual-particle treatment was administered to mice engrafted with aggressive leukemia. Following a single injection, all detectable cancer disappeared in nearly all of the subjects within two weeks. Newly engineered CAR-T cells accounted for as much as 40 percent of the immune cell population in certain organs, successfully clearing disease from both the bone marrow and spleen.

Photo: kaist.ac.kr

The methodology also demonstrated efficacy against multiple myeloma and a solid sarcoma tumor. Solid tumors have historically presented significant hurdles for conventional CAR-T treatments because dense cellular structures impede immune cell infiltration. Furthermore, the researchers observed that T cells engineered directly inside the body appeared to perform better than comparable cells produced in the laboratory.

Parallel Advances in Macrophage Reprogramming

Led by Professor Ji-Ho Park of the Department of Bio and Brain Engineering, researchers developed a method to convert tumor-associated macrophages—immune cells already present inside dense tumor masses—into active anticancer agents.

Conventional macrophage therapies face severe limitations because solid tumors suppress immune cell function and create physical barriers. To bypass this, the KAIST team loaded lipid nanoparticles with mRNA encoding cancer-recognition receptors alongside an immune-activating stimulant. When injected directly into melanoma tumors in animal models, local macrophages rapidly absorbed the drug, converted into CAR-macrophages, and triggered systemic immune responses that suppressed tumor growth.

This study presents a new concept of immune cell therapy that generates anticancer immune cells directly inside the patient’s body, Park stated, noting that the approach addresses both delivery efficiency and immunosuppressive environments. The findings from the KAIST team were published in ACS Nano, with Jun-Hee Han serving as the first author and research supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea.

Approach Target Cell Type Delivery Mechanism Reported Preclinical Outcome UCSF Platform T Cells Dual-particle system with CD3 antibodies Clearance of aggressive leukemia, multiple myeloma, and sarcoma in mice within two weeks. KAIST Platform Macrophages Lipid nanoparticles carrying mRNA and immunostimulants Significant suppression of melanoma tumor growth and induction of systemic immune responses.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Because these in vivo gene-editing technologies remain in the preclinical research phase, they are not yet available for clinical application in humans. Patients currently undergoing cancer treatment should discuss established therapeutic protocols, including approved CAR-T options and standard chemotherapy regimens, directly with their oncology care teams. Prepatory chemotherapy, which clears bone marrow space for conventional cellular infusions, remains physically taxing, particularly for medically frail or older patients. Anyone experiencing persistent or unexplained symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, chronic fatigue, unexplained weight loss, or persistent fevers should seek immediate professional medical evaluation.

Translational Roadmap and Commercial Development

Translating these nanoparticle platforms from animal models to human clinical trials represents the necessary next phase for researchers. If clinical safety and efficacy are successfully demonstrated in humans, the technological shift could alter how advanced oncology treatments are administered globally. By removing the multi-week manufacturing window and the logistical burden of specialized processing centers, in vivo cell engineering could shift treatment capabilities to regional medical facilities.

If we can translate this to humans, we could dramatically reduce costs, eliminate waiting times, and potentially allow community hospitals—not just major cancer centers—to offer these life-saving therapies, Eyquem concluded. That would truly democratize access to CAR-T cell therapy.

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