Pope Leo Enters Hospital for Lung Nodule Surgery

Pope Leo is scheduled to enter Rome’s Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday to undergo surgery for a small, well-contained lung nodule discovered during a check-up. The procedure marks the first major health issue of his 17-month tenure, prompting the Vatican to cancel all public events through October 20.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Lung Nodule: A small, localised lesion. The American Thoracic Society notes that fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, though risk rises with age, size, and other factors such as smoking.

A small, localised lesion. The American Thoracic Society notes that fewer than 5% of lung nodules overall prove cancerous, though risk rises with age, size, and other factors such as smoking. Minimally Invasive Resection: Surgical removal can sometimes involve use of a thin camera tube called a thoracoscope.

Surgical removal can sometimes involve use of a thin camera tube called a thoracoscope. Clinical Trajectory: The 71-year-old is expected to maintain an approximate one-week recovery timeline, with no history of smoking or health issues reported.

Surgical Intervention at Gemelli Hospital

The Vatican press office confirmed that Pope Leo would leave the Vatican for Rome’s Gemelli Hospital during the late morning on Tuesday. The pope disclosed the diagnosis on Sunday, emphasizing that the growth was detected early and remained well-contained. Leo spoke in a firm, clear voice during his only public event on Monday, maintaining a busy schedule despite the upcoming operation.

According to Federico Venuto, chief of thoracic surgery at Rome’s Policlinico Umberto I hospital, speaking to Reuters, operations aimed at extracting lung nodules typically utilize minimally invasive techniques, which on occasion may employ a slender camera instrument known as a thoracoscope. “The complication rate is extremely low,” he told Reuters. The Vatican has not yet specified when the actual operation would take place.

Global Schedule and Papal Precedents

Elected by the world’s cardinals in May 2025, Leo enters this medical procedure at age 71. Having no prior record of health complications or smoking, he maintains an active lifestyle that includes sports like tennis. His medical leave contrasts with the later years of his predecessor, the late Pope Francis, who died at age 88 in April 2025 and was hospitalised several times as he grew frail in his later years.

Despite the scheduled intervention, the Vatican confirmed that the pope intends to proceed with an 11-day tour of Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru from November 6 to 17.

Operational Recovery and Future Itinerary

Recovery parameters issued by Vatican officials estimate an approximate one-week recovery. All public events remain cancelled until October 20 to ensure adequate postoperative healing.

References

American Thoracic Society. Evaluation of Incidental Pulmonary Nodules.

Reuters. “Pope Leo to enter hospital on Tuesday for surgery on lung nodule.” October 13, 2026.