Dr. Vivek Patel details migraine management and stepwise treatment

Neuro-ophthalmologists outlining diagnostic criteria for headache disorders at a medical briefing detailed how eye clinicians can identify visual auras, manage migraine triggers, and recognize red flags requiring imaging.

Recognizing Cortical Spreading Depression and Visual Auras

Usually unfolding slowly over a minimum of five minutes, a visual aura subsides within 60 minutes and occurs prior to or while the headache is present. An aura that follows the headache, however, serves as a distinct clinical red flag.

Vivek Patel, M.D., chief of neuro-ophthalmology services at UCI Health, explained that visual auras reflect cortical spreading depression, a wave of depolarization that moves across the visual cortex. Some patients experience these visual disturbances without any headache at all.

Migraine also stands out as the most common neurologic cause of photophobia. To mitigate light-induced discomfort, Patel recommended FL-41 tinted lenses, which patients can wear indoors.

Establishing a Stepwise Treatment Ladder in Clinical Practice

Every patient pathway begins with lifestyle management. Spiegel noted during the briefing that consistency remains vital for neurological health. Regular sleep and wake schedules matter more than total hours of sleep. Spiegel advises incorporating protein at every meal, maintaining proper hydration, and engaging in 15 minutes of daily exercise that raises the heart rate.

Over-the-counter supplements like magnesium possess some evidence for reducing headache frequency. Clinicians can offer magnesium to nearly everyone.

For acute interventions, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs remain the first line of defense. These are followed by triptans, whose main contraindication is cardiovascular disease. Gepants represent another acute therapeutic option.

Treating at the first sign of aura or pain improves the odds of stopping an attack. Patients should limit headache abortive medications, such as Advil, to fewer than 10 days per month to avoid medication overuse headache.

Daily preventives—such as anti-seizure medications, beta blockers, or nortriptyline—become appropriate when attacks are frequent or debilitating or acute therapy fails. CGRP-targeted preventives and onabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) for chronic migraine sit at the top of the ladder.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Consistency over quantity: Regular sleep and wake times matter more than total hours of sleep.

Regular sleep and wake times matter more than total hours of sleep. The 10-day limit: Patients should restrict headache abortive medication to fewer than 10 days per month to avoid medication overuse headache.

Patients should restrict headache abortive medication to fewer than 10 days per month to avoid medication overuse headache. Early intervention matters: Treating at the first sign of aura or pain improves the odds of stopping an attack.

Differentiating Migraine Mimics and Navigating Referral Bottlenecks

Several less common disorders are often misdiagnosed as migraine. Exhibiting no loss of vision, trochleitis triggers discomfort around the upper inner eye socket that gets worse when touching the area or moving the eye.

Patel noted that trochleitis responds well to an in-office steroid and anesthetic injection near the trochlea. Oral indomethacin or prednisone serve as viable alternative therapies.

Because therapies like CGRP-targeted preventives and onabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) require prior authorization and support staff that ophthalmology practices often lack, logistical hurdles emerge. Furthermore, wait times for headache clinics can reach nine to 12 months. Spiegel therefore recommended referring early and starting the lower steps in the meantime.

Treatment Tier Clinical Interventions Key Considerations & Contraindications Tier 1: Lifestyle & Acute Sleep consistency, protein, hydration, daily exercise, magnesium, NSAIDs, triptans, gepants Limit acute abortives to <10 days/month; triptans contraindicated in cardiovascular disease. Tier 2: Daily Preventives Anti-seizure medications, beta blockers, nortriptyline Indicated for frequent, debilitating attacks or failure of acute therapy. Tier 3: Advanced Therapies CGRP-targeted preventives, onabotulinumtoxinA (Botox) Requires prior authorization and support staff; refer early due to long clinic wait times.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Clinicians must maintain vigilance for specific diagnostic red flags that warrant imaging. These include a new headache after age 50, a change in headache pattern, papilledema or cranial nerve palsy. Otherwise, Spiegel said, eye care clinicians should not hesitate to refer.

Triptans are contraindicated in patients with cardiovascular disease. Additionally, patients must limit headache abortive medication to fewer than 10 days per month to avoid medication overuse headache.