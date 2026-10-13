DNA Evidence Leads to Recovery of Stolen Renoir Paintings in France

DNA evidence recovered from a protective painting cover helped investigators locate two stolen Pierre-Auguste Renoir masterpieces and foil an apparent follow-up museum heist in France, Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone announced.

The Bottom Line

Four men received preliminary charges for organized theft and criminal association following the September 8 break-in at the Renoir Museum in Cagnes-sur-Mer.

The recovered canvases—estimated at a combined value of $4.7 million—sustain minor damage, including a tear on the dress in the portrait and a scratched frame.

Vehicle tracking and surveillance linked a primary suspect to a subsequent visit at the Maeght Foundation, prompting rapid arrests before another theft could occur.

The Cagnes-sur-Mer Museum Break-In

Thieves targeted the Renoir Museum in the Mediterranean coastal town of Cagnes-sur-Mer early in the morning on September 8. The perpetrators cut through a garden fence and entered the building through a window. Using an electric saw, they severed metal clips securing the frames of four paintings.

Municipal police arrived five minutes after the museum alarm sounded at 5:48 a.m. The rapid response caused the burglars to panic and flee the scene. They abandoned two works—”Portrait of Madame Pichon” and “Coco Reading”—in the museum gardens, but escaped with two others.

Recovery in Clermont-l’Herault Behind a Cinderblock Wall

The stolen pieces, “Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano” and “Young Woman at the Well,” were tracked down last week during a police search of a home in the southern town of Clermont-l’Herault. Marseille prosecutor Nicolas Bessone explained that the receiver of the stolen goods admitted to taking possession of the canvases after intensive questioning.

The paintings were hidden behind a solid cinderblock wall built beneath a staircase. Both works suffered minor injuries during the caper. The frame of “Young Woman at the Well” sustained slight damage, while the canvas of “Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano” bore a tear on the dress, requiring professional restoration work.

Painting Title Estimated Value Condition Upon Recovery Portrait of Madame Colonna Romano Combined $4.7 Million Canvas tear on the dress Young Woman at the Well Combined $4.7 Million Slight damage to the frame

DNA Evidence, Vehicle Tracking, and Arrests

Investigators broke the case open using biological traces left behind on a protective painting cover. That DNA matched a 29-year-old suspect. Vehicle-tracking data and police surveillance documented that this suspect, accompanied by a 41-year-old man, visited a third man’s home immediately following the heist.

Photo: Al Jazeera

Authorities accelerated their timeline after surveillance captured the primary suspect visiting the Maeght Foundation in Saint-Paul-de-Vence on October 3. That visit, alongside subsequent meetings with an individual previously known to police from art theft and forgery cases in 2001 and 2003, created an overwhelming suspicion that another heist was imminent, prompting immediate arrests by the national judicial police.

Heightened Security Concerns Across French Cultural Sites

The successful recovery brings relief to local officials, though it intensifies scrutiny surrounding security protocols at cultural institutions across France. Cagnes-sur-Mer Mayor Bryan Masson called the recovery an immense relief for residents. Meanwhile, national judicial police director Christian Sainte noted that cultural sites in France faced 23 theft cases in 2025 and roughly 10 cases this year.

Photo: The Express Tribune

The incident follows a string of high-profile cultural thefts in the country, including a daylight heist at the Louvre Museum in Paris last year where crown jewels valued at approximately $100 million were stolen. While suspects in that case were apprehended, those royal items remain unrecovered.